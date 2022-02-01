Worldwide Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities 2022 Report - by End-use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q4 2021 BNPL Survey, Global BNPL payment industry is expected to grow by 60.7% on annual basis to reach US$ 409901.0 million in 2022.



Medium to long term growth story of the Global BNPL industry remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 32.7% during 2022-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 255147.1 million in 2021 to reach US$ 2240349.1 million by 2028.



The BNPL market in the Asia-Pacific region recorded significant growth in the last four to six quarters. Asia is home to the leading BNPL companies in the world. Countries such as Australia, India, China, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia recorded strong demand for BNPL payment options in this period. A large young population is primarily driving the demand and market growth. The publisher expects that with the rising demand for BNPL, the region will likely attract more investment in the short to medium-term perspective.



In Europe, buy now, pay later BNPL is becoming increasingly popular among consumers owing to the rise in consumer preference for deferred payment for online purchases. Consumers prefer BNPL due to the affordability and convenience it offers. BNPL, consumer credit, or after pay enables consumers to pay money only after meeting their expectations. Some key players offering BNPL service include Klarna, PayPal Credit, and Splitit in the region.



The adoption of the BNPL products and services has been on a constant rise in the Africa & Middle East region over the last four to eight quarters. Several startups and global BNPL players are offering their innovative products and deferred payment services for consumers in the region. Moreover, the adoption from merchants is also on the rise as more and more consumers are demanding the BNPL payment method for both in-store as well as online purchases.



The Latin American BNPL market has recorded substantial growth over the last four to eight quarters on the back of widespread adoption among both merchants and consumers. The publisher expects the trend to continue from the short to medium-term perspective, as consumers from the informal economy are looking at the payment method to get access to credit.



Over the last four to eight quarters, the popularity of BNPL products has surged significantly in the United States. The global pandemic and the growing need for splitting the cost of purchases over a period of time has led to widespread adoption of BNPL products such as the one offered by Klarna, Afterpay, Affirm, and PayPal in the country. Moreover, the growth in volumes for these BNPL providers has been driven in part by the boom in online shopping during the global pandemic.



Leading BNPL players are redesigning their products to increase market share in the United States



As the competition continues to intensify in the United States BNPL market, providers are innovating with their product offering to offer more flexibility and gain increasing traction from consumers. For instance,

In November 2021 , Afterpay, one of the leading BNPL platforms, announced that the firm would introduce installment payment options for subscriptions in the United States . The company stated that users could use BNPL on entertainment subscriptions, gym memberships, and online services. The firm is expected to roll out the service in early 2022, starting first in the United States and Australia .

, Afterpay, one of the leading BNPL platforms, announced that the firm would introduce installment payment options for subscriptions in . The company stated that users could use BNPL on entertainment subscriptions, gym memberships, and online services. The firm is expected to roll out the service in early 2022, starting first in and . Some of the initial merchants that are expected to offer the service include IPSY, BoxyCharm, Savage X Fenty, and Fabletics, among others. Apart from paying for subscriptions, the firm is enabling its offering to be used for preordered items, where the consumer can pay in four installments once the product is shipped. As of November 2021 , Afterpay has partnered with 100,000 retailers and has nearly 10.5 million active users on its platform in the North American region, which also happens to be the largest region in terms of underlying sales.

This is a bundled offering, combining the following 22 reports:

1. Global Buy Now Pay Later Insight Brief

2. Global Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

3. Argentina Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

4. Australia Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

5. Brazil Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

6. Canada Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

7. China Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

8. France Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

9. Germany Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

10. India Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

11. Indonesia Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

12. Italy Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

13. Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

14. Mexico Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

15. Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

16. Philippines Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

17. Russia Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

18. South Africa Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

19. Thailand Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

20. United Arab Emirates Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

21. United Kingdom Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

22. United States Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook

