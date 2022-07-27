Worldwide Cardiac Monitoring Devices Industry Insights 2022 - Chronic Disease Management for Multiple Indications to Drive Future Growth for Wearables

DUBLIN, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cardiac Monitoring Devices Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides an overview of the global cardiac monitoring devices market. The geographical scope of this global study is North America (NA), Europe, and Asia-Pacific (APAC). It offers a detailed analysis of market sizing, trends, competitive landscape, future market outlook by region, and growth opportunities. The market is segmented into Resting ECG Systems, Stress ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Cardiac Event Monitors, and Medical Grade Wearables.



This study focuses on technology, connectivity, continuous monitoring, and new pathways for cardiac monitoring. The competitive analysis includes company market shares for traditional cardiac monitoring devices and wearables at the global level. Market sizing includes historical and forecast revenue and volume data by region and segment analysis.



The study focuses on digital technology adoption, such as RPM, AI, ML, and predictive analytics, and discusses companies operating and providing services in this space. In addition, home healthcare and 5G adoption for connected devices are discussed.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Cardiac Monitoring - Road Ahead

Cardiovascular Disease - Clinical Pathways

COVID-19's Impact on Cardiac Disease Monitoring

Future of Cardiac Monitoring

Predictive Analytics in Cardiac Monitoring

Cardiac Monitoring - Hospital to Home

Cardiac Monitoring - Technology Adoption by Region

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis for RPM and Chronic Disease Management

Growth Driver Analysis for Artificial Intelligence

Growth Driver Analysis for M&A Activity

Growth Driver Analysis for COVID-19 Patients Monitoring

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share - Medical Grade Wearables

Revenue Share Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment

Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment

Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment

Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Multichannel Wearables Allow Stronger Penetration into Hospital Inpatient Settings

Growth Opportunity 2: Home-based Cardiac Monitoring will Find Increasing Adoption Driven by RPM and Analytics

Growth Opportunity 3: Chronic Disease Management for Multiple Indications to Drive Future Growth for Wearables

Growth Opportunity 4: 5G Technology Adoption Enables a Stronger Ecosystem for Connected Devices

8. Next Steps

9. List of Exhibits



