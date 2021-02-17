Worldwide Cell Line Development and Characterization Services Industry to 2030 - Featuring BioReliance, Charles River Laboratories & Molecular Diagnostic Services Among Many More

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Line Development and Characterization Services by Sources of Cell Lines/Expression Systems, Applications of Cell Lines, and Geography: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution in this industry, over the next ten years. The study underlines an in-depth analysis of the services offered for the development and characterization of cell lines, which are intended for use in various R&D and/or therapeutic purposes.



Over the years, the biopharmaceutical market has grown into a promising, high value vertical within the overall pharmaceutical industry. In fact, nearly 29% and 25% of the total number of novel drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) in 2018 and 2019, respectively, were biologics. As a result, the pipeline of biologics and biosimilars is growing at a commendable pace. Given that the development and manufacturing of such therapies require living biological systems, there has been a surge in demand for different types of cell lines.



In fact, around 84% of the therapeutic proteins marketed in the last five years, were produced using various mammalian and microbial cells. A recent study revealed that over 30,000 research articles published in 33,000 journals featured data generated from experiments that used misidentified or contaminated cell lines. This is a genuine concern in the field of medical research, which is becoming increasingly dependent on cell-based assays and experimentation. Therefore, in modern medical research, proper cell line characterization is a necessity in order to preserve the authenticity and accuracy of experimental research.

Given the cost intensive nature of pharmacological R&D, medical researchers/drug developers are consistently on the lookout for ways to optimize operational efficiencies, as well as reduce affiliated costs; in this context, outsourcing has emerged as a preferred business model. Presently, there are several contact service providers that claim to have the necessary expertise to develop and characterize cell lines. The technical aspect of this field is also witnessing a lot of innovation, especially with regard to automating various steps of the cell line development process. New genome editing technologies, such as the CRISPR/Cas-9, are also being extensively used to improve the quality of recombinant cell lines. Unlike drug developers, the capabilities of service providers are usually more focused to their respective service portfolios.



Moreover, such companies ensure that they have the latest upgrades in equipment and infrastructure, in order to improve the quality of services offered. In fact, in the recent past, a number of service providers offering cell lines-related services, have forged strategic alliances with and/or acquired other players, in order to further enhance their respective portfolios. Considering the growing trend of outsourcing and the ongoing efforts of service providers to improve/expand their offerings, we believe the contract services market for cell line development and characterization is likely to evolve at a steady pace, till 2030.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future growth opportunities for cell line development and characterization service providers. Based on multiple parameters, such as the number of projects completed annually, price of the projects, the overall R&D expenditure available to CROs and the overall growth of the biologics market, we have developed informed estimates on the financial evolution of the market over the period 2020-2030.

For cell line development services market, our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented on the basis of [A] sources of cell lines and expression systems (mammalian, microbial, insect and avian), [B] applications of cell lines (R&D operations and drug development), [C] company size (small, mid-sized and large) and key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Rest of the World).

For cell line characterization services market, our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented on the basis of [A] sources of cell lines and expression systems (mammalian, microbial and others), [B] applications of cell lines (R&D operations and drug development), [C] type of service provider (industry players and non-industry players) and [D] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East & North Africa (MENA), Latin America (LATAM) and Rest of the World (RoW)).

To account for the uncertainties associated with this industry and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.

The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by inputs solicited via a comprehensive survey and discussions conducted with several key players in this domain.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players offering cell line development services?

What kind of CDMO support is available for cell line development, across different regions?

What are the common sources, gene delivery methods, protein yield and affiliated services offered by the cell line development service providers?

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players offering cell line characterization services?

What are the most popular services offered for characterization of cell lines?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to cell line development and characterization market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. CELL LINE DEVELOPMENT SERVICE PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Cell Line Development Service Providers: List of Players



5. CELL LINE DEVELOPMENT SERVICE PROVIDERS: COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Methodology

5.3. Assumptions/Key Parameters

5.3.1. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Cell Line Development Service Providers in North America

5.3.2. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Cell Line Development Service Providers in Europe

5.3.3. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Cell Line Development Service Providers in Asia-Pacific

5.4. Summary

6. COMPANY PROFILES: CELL LINE DEVELOPMENT SERVICE PROVIDERS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Cell Line Development Service Providers: North America

6.2.1. Creative Biogene

6.2.2. Creative Biolabs

6.2.3. Hyprocell

6.2.4. LakePharma

6.2.5. Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.3. Cell Line Development Service Providers: Europe

6.3.1. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

6.3.2. Lonza

6.3.3. ProBioGen

6.3.4. Polpharma Biologics

6.3.5. Selexis

6.4. Cell Line Development Service Providers: Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Detai Bio-Tech

6.4.2. WuXi Biologics



7. CELL LINE CHARACTERIZATION SERVICE PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Cell Line Characterization Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape

7.2.1. Cell Line Characterization Service Providers: Industry Players

7.2.2. Cell Line Characterization Service Providers: Non-Industry Players



8. CELL LINE CHARACTERIZATION SERVICE PROVIDERS: COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Methodology

8.3. Assumptions/Key Parameters

8.3.1. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Cell Line Characterization Service Providers in North America

8.3.2. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Cell Line Characterization Service Providers in Europe

8.3.3. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Cell Line Characterization Service Providers in Asia-Pacific

8.4. Summary

9. COMPANY PROFILES: CELL LINE CHARACTERIZATION SERVICE PROVIDERS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Cell Line Characterization Service Providers: North America

9.2.1. BioReliance

9.2.2. Charles River Laboratories

9.2.3. Molecular Diagnostic Services

9.3. Cell Line Characterization Service Providers: Europe

9.3.1. Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing

9.3.2. Sartorius Stedim Biotech

9.3.3. SGS

9.4. Cell Line Characterization Service Providers: Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. LivoGen Pharmed

9.4.2. TFBS Bioscience



10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Partnership Models

10.3. Cell Line Development and Characterization Service Providers: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

10.4. Analysis by Year of Partnership

10.5. Analysis by Type of Partnership

10.6. Analysis by Types of Cells Involved

10.7. Analysis by Type of Technology Platform Used

10.8. Analysis by Type of Indication

10.9. Analysis by Year of Partnership and Type of Partner

10.10. Analysis by Type of Partnership and Type of Partner

10.11. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

10.12. Regional Analysis

10.13. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

11. CELL LINE REPOSITORIES

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

11.2.1. Overview

11.2.2. Service Portfolio

11.3. European Collection of Authenticated Cell Cultures (ECACC)

11.3.1. Overview

11.3.2. Service Portfolio

11.4. Leibniz Institute DSMZ

11.4.1. Overview

11.4.2. Service Portfolio

11.5. Coriell Institute for Medical Research

11.5.1. Overview

11.5.1.1. Service Portfolio

12. REGULATORY RECOMMENDATIONS AND GUIDELINES

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. History of Cell Line Authentication

12.3. Cell Line Authentication: Prominent Regulatory Authorities

12.3.1. Role of American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

12.3.2. Role of International Cell Line Authentication Committee (ICLAC)

12.3.3. Role of Global Biological Standards Institute (GBSI)

12.4. Guidelines Issued by International Regulatory Agencies for Cell Line Characterization

12.4.1. World Health Organization (WHO)

12.4.2. The International Council for Harmonisation (ICH) of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use

12.5. Regulatory Guidelines for Cell Line Characterization in the US

12.6. Regulatory Guidelines for Cell Line Characterization in Europe

12.7. Regulatory Guidelines for Cell Line Characterization in Japan

13. CELL LINE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES: MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

13.3. Overall Cell Line Development Services Market, 2020-2030

13.4. Cell Line Development Services Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Sources of Cell Lines and Expression Systems Used

13.5. Cell Line Development Services Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Applications

13.6. Cell Line Development Services Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Company Size

13.7. Cell Line Development Services Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Geography

13.7.1. Cell Line Development Services Market in North America, 2020-2030

13.7.2. Cell Line Development Services Market in Europe, 2020-2030

13.7.3. Cell Line Development Services Market in Asia, 2020-2030

13.7.4. Cell Line Development Services Market in Oceania, 2020-2030

13.7.5. Cell Line Development Services Market in Rest of the World, 2020-2030



14. CELL LINE CHARACTERIZATION SERVICES: MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

14.3. Overall Cell Line Characterization Services Market, 2020-2030

14.4. Cell Line Characterization Services Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Sources of Cell Lines

14.5. Cell Line Characterization Services Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Geography

14.6. Cell Line Characterization Services Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Industry

14.7. Cell Line Characterization Services Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Stage of Development of Biologics

15. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Northway Biotech

15.3. QuaCell Biotechnology

15.4. Polpharma Biologics

15.5. LakePharma

15.6. ARTES Biotechnology

15.7. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

15.8. Bioceros (acquired by Polpharma Biologics)



16. SURVEY ANALYSIS

17. CONCLUDING REMARKS

18. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

19. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

