Worldwide Cloud Computing in Industrial IoT Industry - North America Will Reach $85.5 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Computing in Industrial IoT: Market for Cloud support of IIoT by Software, Platforms, Infrastructure (SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS) including Centralized Cloud Edge Computing for Devices and Things 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the technologies, players, and solutions relied upon for cloud computing in IIoT. The report analyzes the impact of SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS upon IIoT as well as cloud computing software, platforms, and infrastructure in support of edge computing.

The report also assesses market opportunities for cloud computing support of IIoT devices and the objects that will be monitored, actuated, and controlled through IoT enabled processes. The report includes detailed forecasts for the global and regional outlook as well as by industry verticals, devices, and things from 2021 to 2026.

Select Report Findings:

Representing 36% of the global market, North America will reach $85.5 billion by 2026

will reach by 2026 Infrastructure as a Service will reach $103.1 billion globally by 2026, let by private networks

globally by 2026, let by private networks Smart robots will represent a $1.86 billion opportunity by 2026, driven by factory automation

opportunity by 2026, driven by factory automation Primarily in industrial and enterprise segments, connected things will reach $20.6 billion by 2026

Cloud computing is moving beyond the consumer and enterprise markets into support for manufacturing and industrial automation of other industry verticals. The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) represents a substantial opportunity for both the centralized cloud "as a service" model for software, platforms, and infrastructure as well as distributed computing wherein IIoT edge computing will enable the ICT industry to leverage real-time processing and analytics.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Overview

2.1 Cloud Computing

2.2 Cloud Computing Structure

2.3 Traditional Industrial IoT Challenges

2.4 Cloud Computing in Industrial IoT

2.5 Consumer vs. Industrial Cloud Platforms

2.6 Evolution of Fog Computing

2.7 IIoT Cloud Computing Benefits

2.8 Industrial Internet and IIoT

3 IIoT Cloud Computing Ecosystem

3.1 IIoT Cloud Computing Services

3.1.1 Infrastructure as a Service

3.1.2 Platform as a Service

3.1.3 Software as a Service

3.2 Cloud Computing Deployment

3.3 IIoT Cloud Computing Applications

3.4 Cloud Manufacturing

3.5 Software Defined IIoT and Industry 4.0

3.6 Smart Connected Enterprise and Workplace

3.7 Cloud Technology in Robotics

3.8 Artificial Intelligence and IIoT Solutions

3.9 IIoT Cloud Computing Challenges

3.10 IIoT Cloud Computing Pricing Models

4 Cloud Computing in IIoT Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Use of Cloud Computing Platforms

4.1.2 Government Policies, Initiatives and Innovative Efforts

4.1.3 Optimization of operational efficiency and automation

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 High initial cost

4.2.2 Data Security and Privacy Breaches

5 Case Study: Cloud Computing in IIoT Market

5.1 IoT Use cases of Kemppi

5.2 Smarter Systems for Increasing Customer Productivity Case Study

5.3 Caterpillar's NextGen Human-Machine Interface (HMI) software platform

5.4 Creating Smarter heating and cooling systems with cloud

5.5 Prototyping the Future Automotive Cloud

5.6 Oil and Gas production Smart Case Study

5.7 Rockwell Adapted Microsoft Azure Case Study

5.8 Cloud-first digital transformation

5.9 Eastman Case study for cloud migration

5.10 Data Analytics Improves Transportation Equipment Utilization

6 Industrial IoT Cloud Computing Market

6.1 Global Market Forecasts

6.1.1 Combined Cloud IIoT Market 2021 - 2026

6.1.2 Market by Service Segment 2021 - 2026

6.1.3 Infrastructure Market 2021 - 2026

6.1.4 Software Market 2021 - 2026

6.1.5 Platform Solution Market 2021 - 2026

6.1.6 Market by Cloud Type 2021 - 2026

6.1.7 Private Cloud Computing Market by Deployment 2021 - 2026

6.1.8 Public Cloud Computing Market by Deployment 2021 - 2026

6.1.9 Hybrid Cloud Computing Market by Deployment 2021 - 2026

6.1.10 Market by Industry Vertical 2021 - 2026

6.1.11 Manufacturing Market by Sub-sector 2021 - 2026

6.1.12 Utilities Market by Sub-sector 2021 - 2026

6.2 Regional Market Forecasts

6.2.1 Market by Region 2021 - 2026

6.2.2 North America Market Forecast by Service Segment, Cloud Type, Industry Vertical, and Country 2021 - 2026

6.2.3 Europe Market Forecast by Service Segment, Cloud Type, Industry Vertical, and Country 2021 - 2026

6.2.4 APAC Market Forecast by Service Segment, Cloud Type, Industry Vertical, and Country 2021 - 2026

6.2.5 RoW Market Forecast by Service Segment, Cloud Type, Industry Vertical, and Country 2021 - 2026

6.2.6 Top Ten Market

7 IIoT Cloud Connected Devices/Things Forecasts

7.1 Connected Device Forecasts 2021 - 2026

7.1.1 Total Cloud Connected Devices 2021 - 2026

7.1.2 Cloud Connected Devices by Type 2021 - 2026

7.1.3 Cloud Connected Devices by Industry Vertical 2021 - 2026

7.1.4 Cloud Connected Devices by Region 2021 - 2026

7.1.5 North America Cloud Connected Devices by Country 2021 - 2026

7.1.6 Europe Cloud Connected Devices by Country 2021 - 2026

7.1.7 APAC Cloud Connected Devices by Country 2021 - 2026

7.1.8 RoW Cloud Connected Devices by Country 2021 - 2026

7.2 Connected Things/ Objects Forecasts

7.2.1 Total Cloud Connected Things/Objects 2021 - 2026

7.2.2 Cloud Connected Things/Objects by Industry Vertical 2021 - 2026

7.2.3 Cloud Connected Things/Objects by Region 2021 - 2026

7.2.4 North America Cloud Connected Things/Objects by Country 2021 - 2026

7.2.5 Europe Cloud Connected Things/Objects by Country 2021 - 2026

7.2.6 APAC Cloud Connected Things/Objects by Country 2021 - 2026

7.2.7 RoW Cloud Connected Things/Objects by Country 2021 - 2026

8 Company Analysis

8.1 Amazon Web Services

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Product and Solutions

8.1.3 Recent Developments

8.2 Cumulocity GmBH

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Product and Solutions

8.2.3 Recent Developments

8.3 CISCO Systems Inc.

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Product and Solutions

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.4 SAP SE

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Product and Solutions

8.4.3 Recent Developments

8.5 Amplia Soluciones SL

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Product and Solutions

8.6 General Electric (GE)

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Product and Solutions

8.6.3 Recent Developments

8.7 AT&T Inc.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Product and Solutions

8.7.3 Recent Developments

8.8 Losant IoT Inc.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Product and Solutions

8.8.3 Recent Developments

8.9 Thethings.io

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Product and Solutions

8.9.3 Recent Developments

8.10 XMPro

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Product and Solutions

8.10.3 Recent Developments

8.11 Siemens AG

8.11.1 Company Overview

8.11.2 Products and Services

8.11.3 Recent Developments

8.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

8.12.1 Company Overview

8.12.2 Products and Solutions

8.12.3 Recent Developments

8.13 IBM Corporation

8.13.1 Company Overview

8.13.2 Products and Solutions

8.13.3 Recent Developments

8.14 Microsoft Corporation

8.14.1 Company Overview

8.14.2 Products and Solutions

8.14.3 Recent Developments

8.15 C3IoT

8.15.1 Company Overview

8.15.2 Products and Solutions

8.15.3 Recent Developments

8.16 Meshify

8.16.1 Company Overview

8.16.2 Products and Solutions

8.16.3 Recent Developments

8.17 Sierra Wireless Inc.

8.17.1 Company Overview

8.17.2 Products and Solutions

8.17.3 Recent Developments

8.18 Carriots

8.18.1 Company Overview

8.18.2 Products and Solutions

8.18.3 Recent Developments

8.19 Intel Corporation

8.19.1 Company Overview

8.19.2 Products and Solutions

8.19.3 Recent Developments

8.20 PTC

8.20.1 Company Overview

8.20.2 Products and Solutions

8.20.3 Recent Developments

8.21 Uptake Technologies Inc.

8.21.1 Company Overview

8.21.2 Products and Solutions

8.21.3 Recent Developments

8.22 TempolQ

8.22.1 Company Overview

8.22.2 Products and Solutions

8.23 Honeywell International

8.23.1 Company Overview

8.23.2 Products and Solutions

8.23.3 Recent Developments

8.24 Enterox Systems

8.24.1 Company Overview

8.24.2 Products and Solutions

8.25 Aware360 Ltd.

8.25.1 Company Overview

8.25.2 Products and Solutions

8.25.3 Recent Developments

8.26 XILINX Inc.

8.26.1 Company Overview

8.26.2 Products and Solutions

8.26.3 Recent Development

8.27 Echelon Corporation

8.27.1 Company Overview

8.27.2 Products and Solutions

8.27.3 Recent Developments

8.28 Real Time Innovation (RTI)

8.28.1 Company Overview

8.28.2 Products and Solutions

8.28.3 Recent Developments

8.29 Fujitsu Ltd.

8.29.1 Company Overview

8.29.2 Products and Solutions

8.29.3 Recent Developments

8.30 Reali Technologies Ltd

8.30.1 Company Overview

8.30.2 Products and Solutions

9 Conclusions and Recommendations

