Worldwide Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Industry to 2027 - Players Include Nilfisk, Tennant, Karcher, Hako Group and Factory Cat

A commercial floor scrubber or dryer is a floor cleaning device that is used for moping and scrubbing floors. It helps in cleaning light debris, dust, oil, grease, and floor stains. These professional cleaning products offer a more hygienic and efficient method of cleaning than traditional cleaning that uses water and mops.

Futuristic inventions in mainstream robotics and other complementary technologies will likely boost investor confidence in the market and thereby increase VC funding. While startups are expected to adopt advanced and modern technology with demonstrable features, existing vendors will continue improvising their product portfolio with upgrades. Thus, introducing upgrades will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Purchasing high-quality sweepers and scrubbers may involve more initial costs but can save money in the long run since they require lesser maintenance.

Key Winning Imperatives

a) Green cleaning technology is one of the key trends promoting the market growth.

b) Companies such as Nilfisk and Tennant spend 3-4% of their annual revenue on R&D. The level of R&D investment by market vendors is expected to remain high in the future years.

c) Several vendors are exploring ways to use IoT to streamline manufacturing processes and supply chain management (SCM) and deliver a more personalized customer experience.

d) Autonomous floor cleaning equipment is growing significantly in warehouse and distribution facilities.

Market Trends

Availability of Robotic Cleaning Equipment

Rapid technological advancements in recent years have led to the emergence of new technologies in the cleaning process. One such ground-breaking innovation in professional cleaning equipment is the introduction of autonomous or robotic cleaning technology. Adopting automation and robotic technologies can bring about significant changes in the cleaning industry.

Market Opportunities

Growing Inclination Toward Sustainability

Players in the market are reducing their environmental impact by shifting toward sustainability. The mission is to recycle machinery, reduce plastic usage, and consume less water and energy.

Market Drivers

Stringent Regulations to Maintain Cleanliness & Employee Safety

Maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in public, commercial, and industrial places such as schools, offices, airports, stations, and food & beverage production sites is critical to society. All industrial sectors have stringent controls and regulations to ensure workers' and environmental safety.

Market Challenges

Low Industrialization & Penetration in Emerging Nations

The market for professional cleaning equipment is mainly driven by the growth of industrialization and extensive commercial infrastructures. Industrial cleaning and janitorial services are mainly concentrated in developed industrial economies. Countries with lower industrial and poor economic growth have lesser demand for commercial floor sweepers and scrubbers.

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market?

2. What is the growth rate of the commercial scrubbers and sweepers market during 2022-2027?

3. Who are the major players in the global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market?

4. What are the growth factors in the commercial scrubbers and sweepers market?

5. What are the latest trends in the global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Power Source

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by End-User

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Trends

7.3 Market Opportunities

7.3.1 Market Drivers

7.3.2 Market Challenges

7.4 Segment Review

7.5 Company & Strategies



8 Introduction

8.1 Overview

8.2 Covid-19 Scenario



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Growing Demand for Green Cleaning Technologies

9.2 Availability of Robotic Cleaning Equipment

9.3 Growing Inclination Toward Sustainability

9.4 Growing Demand in Warehouse & Distribution Facilities



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Growing Investments in Research & Development

10.2 Growing Demand for Cleanliness in the Hospitality Industry

10.3 Stringent Regulations to Maintain Cleanliness and Employee Safety

10.4 Higher Efficiency and Cost-Effectiveness Than Manual Cleaning

10.5 Growing Contract Cleaning Services



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Growing Number of Rental Agencies

11.2 Low-Cost Labor in Developing Countries

11.3 Longer Replacement Cycles

11.4 Low Industrialization and Penetration in Emerging Nations



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis

12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 Product Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.2.1 Scrubbers - Market Size & Forecast

13.2.2 Sweepers - Market Size & Forecast

13.2.3 Other Scrubbers & Sweepers - Market Size & Forecast



14 Scrubbers

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.2.1 Market by Geography

14.3 Walk-Behind

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Market by Geography

14.4 Stand-On

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Market by Geography

14.5 Ride-On

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.3 Market by Geography



15 Sweepers

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.2.1 Market by Geography

15.3 Walk-Behind

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 Market by Geography

15.4 Ride-On

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.3 Market by Geography

15.5 Manual

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.3 Market by Geography



16 Others

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.2.1 Market by Geography

16.3 Combination Machines

16.3.1 Market Overview

16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3.3 Market by Geography

16.4 Single-Disc

16.4.1 Market Overview

16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.4.3 Market by Geography



17 Power Source

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

17.3 Battery

17.3.1 Market Overview

17.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3.3 Market by Geography

17.4 Electric

17.4.1 Market Overview

17.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.4.3 Market by Geography

17.5 Others

17.5.1 Market Overview

17.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.5.3 Market by Geography



18 End-User

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Market Overview

18.3 Contract Cleaning

18.3.1 Market Overview

18.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3.3 Market by Geography

18.4 Food & Beverage

18.4.1 Market Overview

18.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.4.3 Market by Geography

18.5 Manufacturing

18.5.1 Market Overview

18.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.5.3 Market by Geography

18.6 Retail & Hospitality

18.6.1 Market Overview

18.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.6.3 Market by Geography

18.7 Transportation & Travel

18.7.1 Market Overview

18.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.7.3 Market by Geography

18.8 Warehouse & Distribution

18.8.1 Market Overview

18.8.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.8.3 Market by Geography

18.9 Healthcare

18.9.1 Market Overview

18.9.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.9.3 Market by Geography

18.10 Education

18.10.1 Market Overview

18.10.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.10.3 Market by Geography

18.11 Government

18.11.1 Market Overview

18.11.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.11.3 Market by Geography

18.12 Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

18.12.1 Market Overview

18.12.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.12.3 Market by Geography

18.13 Others

18.13.1 Market Overview

18.13.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.13.3 Market by Geography



19 Geography

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Geographic Overview



20 North America



21 Europe



22 Apac



23 Middle East & Africa



24 Latin America



25 Competitive Landscape

25.1 Competition Overview



26 Key Company Profiles

26.1 Nilfisk

26.1.1 Business Overview

26.1.2 Product Offerings

26.1.3 Key Strategies

26.1.4 Key Strengths

26.1.5 Key Opportunities

26.2 Tennant

26.2.1 Business Overview

26.2.2 Product Offerings

26.2.3 Key Strategies

26.2.4 Key Strengths

26.2.5 Key Opportunities

26.3 Karcher

26.3.1 Business Overview

26.3.2 Product Offerings

26.3.3 Key Strategies

26.3.4 Key Strengths

26.3.5 Key Opportunities

26.4 Hako Group

26.4.1 Business Overview

26.4.2 Product Offerings

26.4.3 Key Strategies

26.4.4 Key Strengths

26.4.5 Key Opportunities

26.5 Factory Cat

26.5.1 Business Overview

26.5.2 Product Offerings

26.5.3 Key Strategies

26.5.4 Key Strengths

26.5.5 Key Opportunities



27 Other Prominent Vendors

27.1 Powr-Flite

27.1.1 Business Overview

27.1.2 Product Offerings

27.2 Numatic

27.2.1 Business Overview

27.2.2 Product Offerings

27.3 Amano

27.3.1 Business Overview

27.3.2 Product Offerings

27.4 Taski

27.4.1 Business Overview

27.4.2 Product Offerings

27.5 Bucher Industries

27.5.1 Business Overview

27.5.2 Product Offerings

27.6 Ipc

27.6.1 Business Overview

27.6.2 Product Offerings

27.7 Cleanfix

27.7.1 Business Overview

27.7.2 Product Offerings

27.8 Industrial Cleaning Equipment (Ice)

27.8.1 Business Overview

27.8.2 Product Offerings

27.9 Nss Enterprises

27.9.1 Business Overview

27.9.2 Product Offerings

27.10 Wetrok

27.10.1 Business Overview

27.10.2 Product Offerings

27.11 Bortek Industries

27.11.1 Business Overview

27.11.2 Product Offerings

27.12 Comac

27.12.1 Business Overview

27.12.2 Product Offerings

27.13 Tornado

27.13.1 Business Overview

27.13.2 Product Offerings

27.14 Fimap

27.14.1 Business Overview

27.14.2 Product Offerings

27.15 Hefei Gaomei Cleaning Equipment

27.15.1 Business Overview

27.15.2 Product Offerings

27.16 Cimel

27.16.1 Business Overview

27.16.2 Product Offerings

27.17 Gadlee

27.17.1 Business Overview

27.17.2 Product Offerings

27.18 Guangzhou Baiyun Cleaning Tools

27.18.1 Business Overview

27.18.2 Product Offerings

27.19 Pacific Floorcare

27.19.1 Business Overview

27.19.2 Product Offerings

27.20 Eureka

27.20.1 Business Overview

27.20.2 Product Offerings

27.21 Boss Cleaning Equipment

27.21.1 Business Overview

27.21.2 Product Offerings

27.22 Hefter Cleantech

27.22.1 Business Overview

27.22.2 Product Offerings

27.23 Chaobao Cleaning Products

27.23.1 Business Overview

27.23.2 Product Offerings

27.24 Proquip

27.24.1 Business Overview

27.24.2 Product Offerings

27.25 Rcm

27.25.1 Business Overview

27.25.2 Product Offerings

27.26 Lavor

27.26.1 Business Overview

27.26.2 Product Offerings

27.27 Polivac

27.27.1 Business Overview

27.27.2 Product Offerings



28 Report Summary

28.1 Key Takeaways

28.2 Strategic Recommendations



29 Quantitative Summary

30 Appendix

