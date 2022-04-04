Worldwide Composites in Automotive Applications Industry to 2026 - by Type of Composite, End-use, Application and Region

Apr 04, 2022, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Composites in Automotive Applications: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report analyzes the current and projected market for the major types of plastic composites used in automotive applications, with particular emphasis on carbon fiber composites.
This report covers technological, economic, and business conditions as they relate to automotive composites and their applications. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Report Includes:
- 64 data tables and 18 additional tables
- An up-to-date overview of the global markets for composites in automotive applications
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Estimation and forecast the global automotive composite consumption market size in value and volumetric terms, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type, application, end-user, and geographic region
- Identification of the key market dynamics (DROs), technology updates, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
- Coverage of general description, material types and importance of reinforced polymer composites and comparative study between thermoset vs. thermoplastic composites
- Discussion on role of composites in reducing automotive energy consumption and emissions, and how automotive sector contributes to the greenhouse gases and other emissions
- Insights into regulatory framework and general idea about fuel economy standards, fuel taxes, and safety standards of the automotive industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of major market players, including Albany International, DSM Engineering Plastics North America, Evonik Industries, Honeywell International, Johns Manville, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., SGL Carbon Group, Solvay and Toray Industries, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Background
- Reinforced Polymer Composites
- General Description
- Material Types
- Thermoset Composites
- Thermoplastic Composites
- Importance of Reinforced Polymer Composites
- Fuel Consumption in the Automotive Sector
- Automotive Sector Contribution to Greenhouse Gases and Other Emissions
- Role of Composites in Reducing Automotive Energy Consumption and Emissions
- Motor Vehicle Production
- Market Penetration
- Composite Prices
- Resins
- Reinforcement Materials
- Nanocomposites
- Obstacles and Trade-Offs
- Cost
- Safety Aspects of Lightweight Materials
- Durability/Reliability
- Maintenance and Repair
- Recycling and Sustainability
- Crash Simulation
- Conservatism
Chapter 4 Special Types of Reinforced Polymer Composite
- Introduction
- Carbon-Fiber Reinforced Composites
- Background
- Materials
- Automotive Applications
- Nanocomposites
- Background
- Materials
- Suppliers
- Automotive Applications
Chapter 5 Competing Materials
- Summary
- Metals and Alloys
- High-Strength Steel
- Aluminum
- Titanium
- Magnesium
- Plastics
- Description
- Material Types
- Automotive Applications
- Metal Matrix Composites
- Description
- Types of Materials
- Automotive Applications
- Hybrid Materials
- Description
- Material Types
- Automotive Applications
- Polymer Composites' Share of Automotive Lightweight Materials Consumption
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Composite
- Summary
- Vehicle Weight and Materials Usage
- Total Materials Usage
- Composites Usage
- Prices and Market Value
- Carbon Reinforced Polymer Composites
- Usage
- Pricing and Market Value
- Nanocomposites
- Consumption
- Pricing and Market Value
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End Use
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application
- Summary
- Exterior Applications
- Under-the-Hood Applications
- Interior Applications
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- Summary
- Asia-Pacific
- Asia-Pacific Market by Country
- Japanese Market by Sub-Segment
- Chinese Market by Sub-Segment
- Europe
- European Market by Country
- German Market by Sub-Segment
- Spanish Market by Sub-Segment
- North America
- North American Market by Country
- United States Market by Sub-Segment
Chapter 10 Public Policy Dimensions of Composites and Other Lightweight Materials
- Background
- United States
- Fuel Economy Standards
- Safety Standards
- European Union
- Fiscal Policy
- Safety Standards
- Japan
- Fuel Economy Standards
- Fuel Taxes
- Safety Standards
- Other Countries
- China
- India
Chapter 11 Market Trends
- Drivers
- Growth in the Use of Composite Materials in Automotive Industry
- Increased Vehicle Performance
- Recyclability Features of Thermoplastic Products
- Government Regulations for Fuel Efficiency and Stringent Policies Concerning CO2 Emission are Putting Pressure on OEMs to Make Their Vehicles Lighter Without Compromising Safety
- Increase in the Use of Composites in Electric Vehicles
- Challenges
- High-Cost Materials
- Competitive Pressure
- Advanced Production Process
- Value Chain Analysis of Automotive Lightweight Materials Market
- Expert Views
Chapter 12 COVID-19 Impact
- COVID-19 Impact
- COVID-19 Disruption Management
Chapter 13 Recent Developments
- Recent Developments
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
- ADVANCED CARBON TECHNOLOGIES INC.
- ADVANCED COMPOSITES INC.
- ALBANY ENGINEERED COMPOSITES
- AOC ALIANCYS
- ASBURY CARBONS
- THE COMPOSITES GROUP
- COOK COMPOSITES AND POLYMERS (CPP)
- CORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES INC.
- DSM ENGINEERING PLASTICS NORTH AMERICA
- E.I. DUPONT DE NEMOURS & CO., INC.
- EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
- FERRO CORP.
- FRONTIER CARBON CORP.
- GENERAL MOTORS CORP.
- GLASFORMS, INC.
- GRUPO ANTOLIN INGENIERIA S.A
- GURIT SERVICES AG
- HANWHA AZDEL SPECIALTIES
- HAYSITE REINFORCED PLASTICS
- HEXCEL CORP.
- HEXION INC.
- HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
- HYPERION CATALYSIS INTL., INC.
- IDI COMPOSITES INTERNATIONAL
- INMAT LLC
- INTERPLASTIC CORP.
- JOHNS MANVILLE
- MERIDIAN LIGHTWEIGHT TECHNOLOGIES
- MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORP.
- MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS AND TECHNOLOGY
- NIPPON GRAPHITE FIBER CORP.
- NOBLE POLYMERS
- PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES
- REICHHOLD CHEMICAL
- ROYAL TENCATE CORPORATE EMEA
- RTP CO.
- SABIC INNOVATIVE PLASTICS LLC
- SAERTEX GMBH & CO.
- SCOTT BADER CO., LTD.
- SGL CARBON GROUP
- SOLVAY S.A.
- SPENCER COMPOSITES CORP.
- TEIJIN LTD.
- TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
- UBE INDUSTRIES LTD.
- UNITIKA LTD.
- ZYVEX TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Chapter 15 Appendix A: Trade Associations, Conferences and Meetings
Chapter 16 Appendix B: Acronyms and Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p83qov
