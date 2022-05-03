Worldwide Decorated Apparel Industry to 2027 - Major Opportunities, Trends, Drivers and Challenges

DUBLIN, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Decorated Apparel Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Technique, End-User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Decorated Apparel Market was valued at USD 18.65 billion in the year 2021. The increasing population combined with the changing lifestyle affects the fashion industries in developing nations.

The high GDP growth rate coupled with rising disposable income, especially in emerging economies such as India and China has propelled the growth of the market. The market is expanding globally due to rising demand for embroidery, screen printing, sublimation, and heat transfer activities on clothes. The growing demand for a reflective finish in clothes has also provided market players with growth prospects.



Based on the Technique, the Embroidery segment captured the major share of the global decorated apparel market in 2021. It is one of the oldest ways of embellishing cloth, but it has grown in popularity in recent years as a result of its ability to add elegance and richness with little work or money on the part of the consumer. Luxury and sports brands, such as Chanel and Nike, are known for their embroidered garment products.



APAC region is estimated to hold the maximum share in the global Decorated Apparel market followed by Europe. However, the new emerging markets in the APAC region will witness the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years.



The increasing population combined with the changing lifestyle affects the fashion industries in developing nations. The high GDP growth rate coupled with rising disposable incomes, especially in emerging economies such as India and China propelled the growth of the market. The market is expanding globally due to rising demand for embroidery, screen printing, sublimation, and heat transfer activities on clothes. The growing demand for a reflective finish in clothes has also provided market players with growth prospects.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Decorated Apparel Market by value (USD Million).

The report presents the analysis of Decorated Apparel market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027

The report analyses the Decorated Apparel Market by Technique (Embroidery, Screen Printing, Dye Sublimation, Digital Printing, Others).

The report analyses the Decorated Apparel Market by End User (Men, Women, Kids).

The Global Decorated Apparel Market has been analysed by countries ( United States , Canada , United Kingdom , Italy , France , Germany , China , Japan , India , Australia ).

, , , , , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and Product.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Glidan Activewear Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Delta Apparel Inc., Fruitloom LLC, Advance Printwear, Downtown Custom Printwear, Master Printwear, Lynka Printwear, EmbroidMe, ScreenWorks.

Key Topics Covered:



1.Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Decorated Apparel Market: Product Overview



4. Global Decorated Apparel Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2017-2027

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Decorated Apparel Market

4.3 Global Decorated Apparel Market: Growth & Forecast



5. Global Decorated Apparel Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Decorated Apparel Market by Technique

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Decorated Apparel Market- By Technique

5.3 By Embroidery, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027

5.4 By Screen Printing, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027

5.5 By Dye Sublimation, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027

5.6 By Digital Printing, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027

5.7 By Others, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027



6. Global Decorated Apparel Market By End User

6.1 Global Decorated Apparel Market by End User

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Decorated Apparel Market- By End User

6.3 By Men, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027

6.4 By Women, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027

6.5 By Kids, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027



7. North America Decorated Apparel Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



8. Europe Decorated Apparel Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



9. Asia Pacific Decorated Apparel Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



10. Global Decorated Apparel Market Dynamics

10.1 Global Decorated Apparel Market Drivers

10.2 Global Decorated Apparel Market Restraints

10.3 Global Decorated Apparel Market Trends



11. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Decorated Apparel - By Technique (Year 2027)

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Decorated Apparel - By End User (Year 2027)

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Decorated Apparel - By Region (Year 2027)



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Share of global leading companies

12.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Decorated Apparel Market

12.3 Porter Five Forces Analysis-Global Decorated Apparel Market



13. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

13.1 Glidan Activewear Inc.

13.2 Hanesbrands Inc.

13.3 Delta Apparel Inc.

13.4 Fruitloom LLC

13.5 Advance Printwear

13.6 Downtown Custom Printwear

13.7 Master Printwear

13.8 Lynka Printwear

13.9 EmbroidMe

13.10 ScreenWorks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oamone

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets