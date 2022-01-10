Worldwide Dental Chair Industry to 2026 - Growing Popularity of Dental Tourism Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Chair Market Research Report by Product, Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dental Chair Market size was estimated at USD 1,347.31 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 1,436.91 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.98% reaching USD 2,020.64 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Dental Chair Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Dental Chair Market, including A-dec Inc., Bio-Dent Medical Systems, CONFIDENT DENTAL EQUIPMENTS LTD., Craftmaster Contour Equipment, Inc., Danaher Corporation, DentalEZ, Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc, Flight Dental System, Henry Schein, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, J. MORITA CORP., KaVo Dental GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Midmark Corporation, Osstem Implant Co., Ltd., Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., PLANMECA OY, S.K. Dent, Takara Belmont Corporation, Tecnodent Srl, VIC DENTAL Inc., and XO CARE A/S.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Dental Chair Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Dental Chair Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Dental Chair Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Dental Chair Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Dental Chair Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Dental Chair Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Dental Chair Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Rising geriatric population and rise in the incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases

5.2.2. Rising need for comfortable dental chairs

5.2.3. Increasing popularity of cosmetic & aesthetic dentistry

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. High cost of advanced dental chairs

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Development of modified dental chair to accommodate both wheelchair-bound patients and the general population

5.4.2. Growing popularity of dental tourism

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Lack of reimbursement



6. Dental Chair Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Non-Powered Dental Chairs

6.3. Powered Dental Chairs



7. Dental Chair Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Ceiling Mounted Design

7.3. Dental Chair Mounted Design

7.4. Mobile Independent Design



8. Dental Chair Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Examination

8.3. Orthodontics

8.4. Surgery



9. Americas Dental Chair Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Dental Chair Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Dental Chair Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. A-dec Inc.

13.2. Bio-Dent Medical Systems

13.3. CONFIDENT DENTAL EQUIPMENTS LTD.

13.4. Craftmaster Contour Equipment, Inc.

13.5. Danaher Corporation

13.6. DentalEZ, Inc.

13.7. Dentsply Sirona Inc.

13.8. Flight Dental System

13.9. Henry Schein, Inc.

13.10. Institut Straumann AG

13.11. J. MORITA CORP.

13.12. KaVo Dental GmbH

13.13. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.14. Midmark Corporation

13.15. Osstem Implant Co., Ltd.

13.16. Patterson Dental Supply, Inc.

13.17. PLANMECA OY

13.18. S.K. Dent

13.19. Takara Belmont Corporation

13.20. Tecnodent Srl

13.21. VIC DENTAL Inc.

13.22. XO CARE A/S



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6mnhhx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets