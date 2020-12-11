Worldwide Food Contact Paper and Board Industry to 2025 - by Type, Paper Weight, Product Type, Application, End-use Sector and Region
DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Contact Paper and Board Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global food contact paper and board market grew at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2014-2019. Food contact paper and board, or food contact materials (FCMs), refer to the packaging products used during processing, preparation, storing, serving and consumption of edible products. These packaging products are designed for convenient food storage and ease in food serving and disposal, along with protecting the contents from contaminants, such as air, dust, moisture and grease. Corrugated boards, folding cartons, wrapping paper, paper bags and cup stock boards are the most common types of food contact materials available in the market. They are majorly used for packing bakery products, groceries, beverages, ready-to-eat meals and dairy products.
The growing food and beverage industry represent as one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the implementation of favorable policies promoting the use of paper-based contact paper and boards as an alternative for plastic and aluminum packaging materials is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Owing to growing environmental consciousness and enhanced focus on the sustainable way of living, consumer preferences are rapidly shifting toward bio-degradable and compostable food packaging products.
Additionally, the growing demand for ready-to-eat and packed foods, along with a significant increase in the number of fast-food serving cafes, restaurants and hotels, is also creating a positive outlook for the market growth. With evolving lifestyles and increasing preference for hygienic foods, several brands and companies are opting for food-grade contact papers and boards, which are utilized for safe distribution and transportation of food products. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit a moderate growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Anchor Packaging Inc., Ball Corporation, Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Huhtamaki Oyj, Huntsman Corporation, International Paper Company, Intertek Group, Mondi Plc., Nippon Paper Group, Sonoco Products, etc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has the global food contact paper and board market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the paper weight?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global food contact paper and board market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Non-Poly Coated and Board
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Poly Coated and Board
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Paper Weight
7.1 Up to 30 GSM
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Between 30-50 GSM
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Above 50 GSM
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Product Type
8.1 Corrugated and Folding Cartons
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Kraft Paper
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Wrapping Paper
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Bakery Products
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Dry Groceries
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Ready Meals
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Non-liquid Dairy Products
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector
10.1 Hotels and Restaurants
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Bakeries and Cafes
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Fast Food Joints
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Cinema Halls
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Others
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.1.1 United States
11.1.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.1.2 Market Forecast
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.2.1 Market Trends
11.1.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.2.1 China
11.2.1.1 Market Trends
11.2.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2.2 Japan
11.2.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2.3 India
11.2.3.1 Market Trends
11.2.3.2 Market Forecast
11.2.4 South Korea
11.2.4.1 Market Trends
11.2.4.2 Market Forecast
11.2.5 Australia
11.2.5.1 Market Trends
11.2.5.2 Market Forecast
11.2.6 Indonesia
11.2.6.1 Market Trends
11.2.6.2 Market Forecast
11.2.7 Others
11.2.7.1 Market Trends
11.2.7.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Market Trends
11.3.1.2 Market Forecast
11.3.2 France
11.3.2.1 Market Trends
11.3.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3.3 United Kingdom
11.3.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.3.2 Market Forecast
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.4.1 Market Trends
11.3.4.2 Market Forecast
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.5.1 Market Trends
11.3.5.2 Market Forecast
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.6.1 Market Trends
11.3.6.2 Market Forecast
11.3.7 Others
11.3.7.1 Market Trends
11.3.7.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Latin America
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.1.1 Market Trends
11.4.1.2 Market Forecast
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.2.1 Market Trends
11.4.2.2 Market Forecast
11.4.3 Others
11.4.3.1 Market Trends
11.4.3.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
11.5.3 Market Forecast
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Indicators
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Anchor Packaging Inc.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Ball Corporation
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Georgia-Pacific LLC
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 Huhtamaki Oyj
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.6 Huntsman Corporation
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 International Paper Company
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 Intertek Group
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 Mondi Plc.
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Nippon Paper Group
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 Sonoco Products
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
