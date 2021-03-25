Worldwide Ice Maker Industry to 2027 - Surge in Demand for Energy-efficient and Cost-effective Products Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ice Maker Market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An ice maker which is also known as ice generator or ice machine is an appliance that generates ice artificially. Ice makers consist of four types including modular ice maker, undercounter ice maker, countertop ice maker and ice dispenser. This appliance is widely adopted in food service industry, food processing industry, healthcare, retail outlets and others for preparation ice. The rise in business-related travel and increase in the number of food joints such as hotels & restaurants fuel the growth of the hospitality industry, which in turn drives the demand for ice maker in terms of value sales.



An increase in the demand for ice makers from food processing industry drives the growth of the market. Moreover, the growth of organized retail outlets further boosts the growth of the ice maker market in terms of value sales. Furthermore, rising innovation in ice maker propels the growth of the ice maker market.



However, the high regular maintenance and negative impact of ice maker on the environment is expected to restrict the market growth in terms of value sales during the forecast period. Nevertheless, innovations in ice makers and a surge in energy efficient & cost-effective ice makers are likely to bring new opportunities for the ice maker market during the forecast period in terms of value sales.



The outbreak of COVID-19 has disrupted the ice maker market in terms of value sales. According to the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine, meat packing industry was depicted as a high-risk industry for covid 19 spread and thus, it has contributed to the upsurge of the covid 19 cases. Thus, this has interrupted the operation of the meat packing industry which has hampered the demand for ice from this industry affecting the growth of ice makers in the year 2020.



The global ice maker market segments are categorized into product type, application, and region. By product type, it is classified into modular ice maker, undercounter ice maker, countertop ice maker and ice dispenser. By application, it is divided into food service, food processing, healthcare, retail outlets and others. Based of the region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.



The major players profiled in this report include Hoshizaki corporation, Manitowoc ice (WELBILT, INC.), A & V Refrigeration Corp, Ali Group S.p.A., Middleby Corporation, Cornelius, Inc., Kold-Draft, North Star Ice Equipment Corporation, Whynter, LLC and U.S. Ice Machine Mfg. Co.



Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. COVID-19 impact on Ice Maker market

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increased demand from the food processing industry

3.5.1.2. Proliferation of food service industry

3.5.1.3. Growth of organized retail

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High regular maintenance

3.5.2.2. Negative Impact on the environment

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Product innovation

3.5.3.2. Surge in demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective products



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL ICE MAKER MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Modular Ice maker

4.2.1. Overview

4.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.2.4. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Undercounter Ice maker

4.3.1. Overview

4.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

4.3.4. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Countertop Ice maker

4.4.1. Overview

4.4.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast

4.4.4. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Ice Dispenser

4.5.1. Overview

4.5.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.3. Market size and forecast

4.5.4. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: ICE MAKER MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Food service

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Food processing

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Healthcare

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Retail Outlets

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast

5.6.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: ICE MAKER MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 7: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

7.1. Top winning strategies

7.2. Product mapping

7.3. Competitive dashboard

7.4. Competitive heat map

7.5. Key developments

7.5.1. Acquisition

7.5.2. Business Expansion

7.5.3. Product Launch



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. A&V REFRIGERATION

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key Executive

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.2. ALI GROUP S. R. L.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Key Executive

8.2.3. Company snapshot

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. CORNELIUS, INC.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Key Executive

8.3.3. Company snapshot

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.4. HOSHIZAKI CORPORATION

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Key Executive

8.4.3. Company snapshot

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Business performance

8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. KOLD-DRAFT

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Key Executive

8.5.3. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.6. MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Key Executives

8.6.3. Company snapshot

8.6.4. Operating business segments

8.6.5. Product portfolio

8.6.6. Business performance

8.7. NORTH STAR icE EQUIPMENT CORPORATION

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Product portfolio

8.8. U.S. icE MACHINE MANUFACTURING CO.

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Product portfolio

8.9. WELBILT, INC.

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Key Executives

8.9.3. Company snapshot

8.9.4. Operating business segments

8.9.5. Product portfolio

8.9.6. Business performance

8.10. WHYNTER, LLC

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Key Executive

8.10.3. Company snapshot

8.10.4. Product portfolio

