Worldwide Industry for Ceramic Sanitary Ware to 2027 - Players Include Kohler, RAK Ceramics & Toto Among Others

The Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware market accounted for $30.48 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $57.68 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Changes in lifestyle and the rise in purchasing authority of middle-class population is the major factor propelling market growth. However, the environmental impact is hampering market growth. Moreover, advancements in technology is creating ample opportunities across the globe.



Ceramic sanitary ware consists of fixtures and components used for sanitary use. Sanitary ware products consist of closets, wash basins, sinks, and bath tubs. These are majorly tri-axial compounds made of several raw equipment such as quartz, clay, and feldspar. It possesses a high requirement among customers due to its cost-effectiveness, resistance to chemicals and scratches, & simple maintenance.



Based on the type, the toilet sinks/water closets segment is likely to have a huge demand owing to initiatives by the administration of developing nations to develop access to necessary sanitation and preserve hygiene are the key factor for this growth. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing population and infrastructural growth has improved the use of this market in different applications.



Some of the key players profiled in the Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market include Kohler Co., RAK Ceramics, Toto Ltd, Geberit Group, HSIL Limited, Duravit AG, Ideal Standard International S.A., Villeroy&Boch, Duratex S.A., Roca Group, LIXIL Corporation, Lecico Bathrooms, Jaquar, Eagle Ceramics Ltd. and Sanyo Ceramics.



