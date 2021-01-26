Worldwide Industry for Direct to Consumer Testing to 2025 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the DTC testing market in a global context, including market forecasts and sales through 2025. The report analyzes the market by segmenting it into the different test categories: health and wellness tests, ancestry tests, genetic health risk tests, pharmacogenetics tests, carrier screening tests, overall tests, and others.
This study segments the DTC testing market by distribution channel into online, retail, and diagnostic labs. The market is also assessed in all of the geographic regions, including North America, Europe, and emerging markets. The emerging markets include countries and regions like India, China, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Latin America.
The report features new product developments and patents boosting the growth of this market in the global context.
This report provides comprehensive profiles of market players in the industry. The industry structure chapter focuses on the changing market trends, market players, and their leading products. This chapter also covers the mergers and acquisitions and any other collaborations or partnerships that happened during the evaluation period of this report that is expected to shape the industry.
The factors such as strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities that are expected to play a role in the DTC testing market are evaluated in detail.
The report excludes at-home pregnancy and fertility tests. COVID-19 tests are covered, but not their sales. Provider-dependent at-home tests are not included in this report.
The Report Includes:
- 29 data tables and 40 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for Direct-to-consumer (DTC) testing, and discussion on its technology background
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, estimates for 2020, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Comparative study on traditional vs. DTC testing and identification of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry
- Market share analysis of DTC testing based on type, applications, and distribution channel and evaluation of market size, market forecast, and regulatory landscape of DTC testing industry
- Impact analysis of COVID-19 on Direct-to-consumer (DTC) testing industry
- Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and details of the investments and new product launches in the market
- Comprehensive company profiles of market-leading participants, including 23andMe, EasyDNA, Ancestry, Color Genomics, Full Genomes, and Genesis HealthCare
Traditionally, diagnostic tests are prescribed by medical practitioners, approved by healthcare providers, and the results are discussed with the patients. The direct-to-consumer (DTC) or at-home tests have transformed conventional testing and have enabled consumers to order their tests from the convenience of their homes, at any time. With no physician approval required, the DTC tests provide the consumers with the freedom to order any test at an affordable cost. Moreover, they have access to the test results, which they can then share with their physicians if they wish to.
There are several DTC companies across the globe that offer various types of personalized testing. While the majority of these tests are genetic tests, routine biomarker tests and novel microbiome tests have also entered this booming market. The applications of DTC tests range from ancestry and genealogy testing to screening for diseases in couples, to identification of genes associated with certain heritable diseases and cancers. Advances in genotyping custom arrays have enabled the identification of traits that are linked to fitness, allergies, sleep disorders, neurological diseases, and many other health and wellness aspects.
Next-generation sequencing (NGS) techniques and reducing costs of genetic sequencing have led to significant adoption of whole-genome sequencing (WGS) for routine testing. Companies such as Veritas and Nebula Genomics now offer DTC WGS products.
Leading players, such as 23andMe, are strategizing new business models to foster growth in this market. Partnerships with healthcare and pharmaceutical companies to drive research in disease pathogenesis and drug discovery are accelerating. Also, many companies have partnered with large healthcare networks such as PWN Health to provide in-house licensed physicians, and thereby, add reliability to their products. The DTC testing market is driven by increasing consumer demand for at-home testing kits, expanding access to these products through online and retail options, decreasing test costs, and expanding applications of these tests.
The market is, however, restrained by a lack of proper regulation for DTC tests. Data privacy and security are ongoing challenges. Lack of population-specific databases has also delayed the adoption of tests by many populations.
As new players enter the emerging markets and population-based projects also expand, the DTC testing market is expected to have new opportunities in these regions. Growing consumer awareness and improving lifestyles are also expected to contribute to the further growth of this market. Many players, including Quest Diagnostics, EverlyWell, and many others, launched COVID-19 at-home testing kits. Sales from these kits are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Key Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- History of DTC Testing
- Difference between Traditional and DTC Testing
- Types of DTC Tests
- Genetic Tests
- Biomarker-based Tests
- Microbiome Tests
- Population Databases or Biobanks
- Applications of DTC Testing
- Health and Wellness
- Ancestry and Genealogy Testing
- Carrier Screening
- Disease Risk Assessment
- Pharmacogenetics
- Whole Genome Sequencing
- Others
- Regulatory Landscape of the DTC Testing Industry
- Role of Federal Agencies in the DTC Testing Industry
- Data Privacy and Security
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type of Test
- COVID-19 and DTC Testing
- At-Home COVID-19 Test Process
- At-Home COVID-19 Tests
- Global Market for DTC Tests by Type
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue
- Market Shares
- DTC Genetic Testing
- DTC Biomarker-Based Testing
- DTC Microbiome Testing
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Distribution Channel
- Global Market for DTC Tests by Distribution Channel
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue
- Market Shares
- Online Channel
- Retail Channel
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Global Market for DTC Testing by Application
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue
- Market Shares
- Health and Wellness Testing
- Ancestry and Genealogy Tests
- Disease Risk Assessment
- Carrier Screening
- Pharmacogenetic Testing
- Whole Genome Sequence-based DTC Testing
- Other DTC Tests
Chapter 7 Industry Structure
- Business Models in DTC Testing
- Traditional Business Model of DTC Testing
- Emerging Business Models of DTC Testing
- Grants and Funding in the DTC Testing Industry
- Collaborations and Partnerships
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Leading Market Players in the DTC Testing Industry
- Leading Market Players in Genetic DTC Tests Market
- Leading Players in the Market for Biomarker-based DTC Tests
- Leading Players in the Market for DTC Microbiome Tests
Chapter 8 Patent Review/ New Developments
- Patent Analysis
- Patents by Year
- Patents by Type
- Patents by Company
- Patents by Country
- Patents by Assignee
Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Strengths of the Global DTC Testing Market
- Increasing Consumer Awareness
- Decreasing Costs of Genetic Sequencing
- Improvized Business Models and Marketing
- Challenges within the Global DTC Testing Market
- Lack of Regulatory Guidance
- False Positives
- Saturation in Product Offerings
- Ethical and Data Privacy Issues
- Opportunities within the Global DTC Testing Market
- Emerging Markets
- Pharma Tie-ups
- Growing Number of Applications
- Covid-19 Pandemic
- Threats within the Global DTC Testing Market
- Competition
- Regulatory Constraints
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- 23Andme
- Ancestry.Com Llc
- Chengdu Twenty-Three Rubik Cube Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (23Mofang)
- Circle DNA (Prenetics Ltd.)
- Color Genomics Inc.
- Dante Labs
- Easydna
- Everlywell Inc.
- Fitness Genes Ltd.
- Full Genomes Corp.
- Helix Opco Llc
- Identigene Llc (Acquired By DNA Diagnostics Center)
- Karmagenes Sa
- Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings
- Letsgetchecked (Privapath Diagnostics Ltd.)
- Living DNA Ltd.
- Mapymygenome India Ltd.
- MyHeritage Ltd.
- Microbiome Labs Llc
- Nebula Genomics, Inc.
- Omecare (Formerly Known As Pathway Genomics)
- Psomagen Inc.
- Quest Direct
- Thryve (Quantbiome Inc.)
- Veritas Genetics International Ltd.
- Viome Inc.
Chapter 11 Appendix: Acronyms
