Worldwide Industry for Distributed Fiber Optic Sensors to 2027 - by Fiber Type, Application, Operating Principle, Technology, End-user & Geography
Aug 18, 2020, 15:00 ET
The Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor market accounted for $1.22 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.28 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period. Some of the factors driving the growth of the market are growing demand for a cost-effective and power-efficient centralized monitoring system and rising awareness about the benefits of DFOS in developing regions. However, mechanical concerns in the installation of these sensors are hindering the growth of the market.
Distributed fiber optic sensors are optoelectronic devices that are used to measure physical parameters along the extent of the optical fiber. This helps in the generation of a constant profile of temperature, acoustics, or strain conditions along the complete length of the fiber. It provides significant data in various applications and serves as a cost-effective option for observing physical parameter sensing at multiple points in difficult operating conditions. Distributed fiber optic sensors allow high accuracy of detection over long distances.
Based on the end-user, the oil & gas segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the advantages provided by distributed fiber optic sensors, including more accurate results even in isolated locations as well as optimize operations and economic performance of assets. These sensors are widely used in the oil and gas industry for the monitoring of good temperature and for obtaining authentic pictures of the physical parameters of wellbores.
By geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of the fiber optic sensing technology across various verticals, including the oil and gas sector. Shale gas exploration market in the U.S. is anticipated to recuperate once the crude oil prices start increasing, which would subsequently lead to rising demand for DOFS in the U.S.
Some of the key players profiled in the Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market include Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, OFS Fitel, LLC, Qinetiq Group PLC, Omnisens SA, Brugg Kable AG, Luna Innovations Incorporated, AP Sensing GmbH, Lockheed Martin Corporation and Sensor Highway Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, By Fiber Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Multimode Fiber
5.3 Single-Mode Fiber
6 Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Temperature Sensing
6.3 Acoustic/Vibration Sensing
6.4 Strain Sensing
6.5 Pressure Sensing
6.6 Moisture Detection
6.7 Displacement Sensors
6.8 Force Sensing
7 Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, By Operating Principle
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Optical Time Domain Reflectometry (OTDR)
7.3 Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry (OFDR)
7.4 Optical Low-Coherence Reflectometry (OLCR)
8 Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Rayleigh Effect
8.3 Brillouin Scattering
8.4 Raman Effect
8.5 Interferometric
8.6 Bragg Grating
9 Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Oil & Gas
9.3 Power and Utility
9.4 Safety & Security
9.5 Industrial
9.6 Civil Engineering
9.7 Transportation Infrastructure
9.8 Environment & Geotechnics
9.9 Healthcare
9.10 Military
10 Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Halliburton
12.2 Schlumberger Limited
12.3 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
12.4 OFS Fitel, LLC
12.5 Qinetiq Group PLC
12.6 Omnisens SA
12.7 Brugg Kable AG
12.8 Luna Innovations Incorporated
12.9 AP Sensing GmbH
12.10 Lockheed Martin Corporation
12.11 Sensor Highway Ltd
