Worldwide Industry for Distributed Fiber Optic Sensors to 2027 - by Fiber Type, Application, Operating Principle, Technology, End-user & Geography

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor market accounted for $1.22 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.28 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period. Some of the factors driving the growth of the market are growing demand for a cost-effective and power-efficient centralized monitoring system and rising awareness about the benefits of DFOS in developing regions. However, mechanical concerns in the installation of these sensors are hindering the growth of the market.



Distributed fiber optic sensors are optoelectronic devices that are used to measure physical parameters along the extent of the optical fiber. This helps in the generation of a constant profile of temperature, acoustics, or strain conditions along the complete length of the fiber. It provides significant data in various applications and serves as a cost-effective option for observing physical parameter sensing at multiple points in difficult operating conditions. Distributed fiber optic sensors allow high accuracy of detection over long distances.



Based on the end-user, the oil & gas segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the advantages provided by distributed fiber optic sensors, including more accurate results even in isolated locations as well as optimize operations and economic performance of assets. These sensors are widely used in the oil and gas industry for the monitoring of good temperature and for obtaining authentic pictures of the physical parameters of wellbores.



By geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of the fiber optic sensing technology across various verticals, including the oil and gas sector. Shale gas exploration market in the U.S. is anticipated to recuperate once the crude oil prices start increasing, which would subsequently lead to rising demand for DOFS in the U.S.



Some of the key players profiled in the Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market include Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, OFS Fitel, LLC, Qinetiq Group PLC, Omnisens SA, Brugg Kable AG, Luna Innovations Incorporated, AP Sensing GmbH, Lockheed Martin Corporation and Sensor Highway Ltd.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, By Fiber Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Multimode Fiber

5.3 Single-Mode Fiber



6 Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Temperature Sensing

6.3 Acoustic/Vibration Sensing

6.4 Strain Sensing

6.5 Pressure Sensing

6.6 Moisture Detection

6.7 Displacement Sensors

6.8 Force Sensing



7 Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, By Operating Principle

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Optical Time Domain Reflectometry (OTDR)

7.3 Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry (OFDR)

7.4 Optical Low-Coherence Reflectometry (OLCR)



8 Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Rayleigh Effect

8.3 Brillouin Scattering

8.4 Raman Effect

8.5 Interferometric

8.6 Bragg Grating



9 Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Oil & Gas

9.3 Power and Utility

9.4 Safety & Security

9.5 Industrial

9.6 Civil Engineering

9.7 Transportation Infrastructure

9.8 Environment & Geotechnics

9.9 Healthcare

9.10 Military



10 Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Halliburton

12.2 Schlumberger Limited

12.3 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

12.4 OFS Fitel, LLC

12.5 Qinetiq Group PLC

12.6 Omnisens SA

12.7 Brugg Kable AG

12.8 Luna Innovations Incorporated

12.9 AP Sensing GmbH

12.10 Lockheed Martin Corporation

12.11 Sensor Highway Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/thwvkv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

