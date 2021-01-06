Worldwide Industry for Electrical Steel to 2027 - Increasing Usage of Electrical Vehicles Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrical Steel Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electrical steel market was valued at $15.0 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $21.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.



Electrical steel is a ferromagnetic material containing silicon up to 6.5%. It has the potential to decrease the dissipation of heat, a problem that results in energy wastage. Electrical steel with 6.5% silicon has the most improved electrical and magnetic properties. The inclusion of silicon in steel increases resistivity, decreases hysteresis loss, and enhances permeability. The mostly used commercial electrical steel has around 3.25% of silicon.



One of the significant factors that drive market growth is the increasing demand for energy from developing economies. Furthermore, rise in penetration for electrical vehicles is one of the factors expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the electrical steel market.



The report segments the market on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, it is classified into grain oriented electrical steel and non grain-oriented electrical steel. Based on application, it is sub-divided into transformers, motors, generators, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2020 to 2027, determining the prevailing opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

The market size is provided in terms of volume and revenue.

Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the competitive scenario.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights into the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. Key Findings

2.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

2.3. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Electrical Steel Market

3.2.1. Bargaining Power of the Supplier

3.2.2. Bargaining Power of the Buyer

3.2.3. Threat of New Entrant

3.2.4. Threat of Substitutes

3.2.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Increase in Demand from Energy Generation & Transmission Industries

3.3.1.2. Growing Deployment of Renewable Energy

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. Volatile Prices of Raw Materials

3.3.3. Opportunity

3.3.3.1. Increasing Usage of Electrical Vehicles

3.4. Value Chain

3.5. Pricing Analysis 2019-2027

3.6. Patent Analysis 2012-2019

3.7. Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak on the Market



Chapter 4: Electrical Steel Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Electrical Steel Market, by Application

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Transformers

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Motors

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Generators

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Electrical Steel Market, by Region

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.2.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

6.2.5. U.S.

6.2.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

6.2.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.2.6. Canada

6.2.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

6.2.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.2.7. Mexico

6.2.7.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

6.2.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.3.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

6.3.5. Germany

6.3.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

6.3.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.3.6. France

6.3.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

6.3.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.3.7. Uk

6.3.7.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

6.3.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.3.8. Italy

6.3.8.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

6.3.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.3.9. Spain

6.3.9.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

6.3.9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.3.10. Rest of Europe

6.3.10.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

6.3.10.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

6.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.4.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

6.4.5. China

6.4.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

6.4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.4.6. Japan

6.4.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

6.4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.4.7. India

6.4.7.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

6.4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.4.8. Australia

6.4.8.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

6.4.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.4.9. South Korea

6.4.9.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

6.4.9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.4.10. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.10.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

6.4.10.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

6.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.5.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

6.5.5. Brazil

6.5.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

6.5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.5.6. Uae

6.5.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

6.5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.5.7. Saudi Arabia

6.5.7.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

6.5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.5.8. South Africa

6.5.8.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

6.5.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.5.9. Rest of LAMEA

6.5.9.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

6.5.9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application



Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2019

7.2. Competitive Heatmap

7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

7.4. Key Developments

7.4.1. New Product Launches



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Aperam

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Operating Business Segments

8.1.4. Product Portfolio

8.1.5. Business Performance

8.2. Arcelormittal

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Company Snapshot

8.2.3. Operating Business Segments

8.2.4. Product Portfolio

8.2.5. R&D Expenditure

8.2.6. Business Performance

8.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.3. Tata Steel

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Company Snapshot

8.3.3. Product Portfolio

8.3.4. Business Performance

8.4. Posco

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Company Snapshot

8.4.3. Operating Business Segments

8.4.4. Product Portfolio

8.4.5. R&D Expenditure

8.4.6. Business Performance

8.5. Nippon Steel Corporation

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Company Snapshot

8.5.3. Operating Business Segments

8.5.4. Product Portfolio

8.5.5. R&D Expenditure

8.5.6. Business Performance

8.6. Baosteel Group Hu

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Company Snapshot

8.6.3. Operating Business Segments

8.6.4. Product Portfolio

8.7. Voestalpine AG

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Company Snapshot

8.7.3. Operating Business Segments

8.7.4. Product Portfolio

8.7.5. R&D Expenditure

8.7.6. Business Performance

8.8. Jfe Holdings, Inc

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Company Snapshot

8.8.3. Operating Business Segments

8.8.4. Product Portfolio

8.8.5. Business Performance

8.9. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Company Snapshot

8.9.3. Product Portfolio

8.9.4. Business Performance

8.10. Slovenian Steel Group

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Company Snapshot

8.10.3. Product Portfolio

8.10.4. Business Performance



