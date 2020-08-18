Worldwide Industry for Metal Powders to 2027 - Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
Aug 18, 2020, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Powder - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Metal Powder market accounted for $3,913.49 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $6,143.97 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Growing demand from end-user industry and growing industrialization and urbanization in the developing regions across the globe are propelling market growth. However, the high initial capital investment required is hampering the growth of the market.
Metal powder is a metal that has been broken down into fine particles. Metals that can be found in powder form are aluminium, nickel, iron and many more. Metal powder is widely used in several applications of various industries.
Based on the end-user, the automotive segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period because of the growing need for lightweight components providing low cost and better performance of powder metallurgy. By geography, North America is going to have high growth during the forecast period due to the growth in the manufacturing segment along with advancements in the AM industry. U.S. and growing production of automotive components.
Some of the key players profiled in the Metal Powder Market include Voestalpine BHLER Edelstahl GmbH & Co KG, Sandvik AB, RIO Tinto, Praxair Surface Technologies Inc., Miba AG, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Hoganas AB, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, GKN PLC., Carpenter Technology Corporation, BASF SE, ATI Powder Metals, Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd., Metaldyne Performance Group, and Alcoa Inc.
