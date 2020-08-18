Worldwide Industry for Metal Powders to 2027 - Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Powder - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Metal Powder market accounted for $3,913.49 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $6,143.97 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Growing demand from end-user industry and growing industrialization and urbanization in the developing regions across the globe are propelling market growth. However, the high initial capital investment required is hampering the growth of the market.



Metal powder is a metal that has been broken down into fine particles. Metals that can be found in powder form are aluminium, nickel, iron and many more. Metal powder is widely used in several applications of various industries.



Based on the end-user, the automotive segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period because of the growing need for lightweight components providing low cost and better performance of powder metallurgy. By geography, North America is going to have high growth during the forecast period due to the growth in the manufacturing segment along with advancements in the AM industry. U.S. and growing production of automotive components.



Some of the key players profiled in the Metal Powder Market include Voestalpine BHLER Edelstahl GmbH & Co KG, Sandvik AB, RIO Tinto, Praxair Surface Technologies Inc., Miba AG, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Hoganas AB, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, GKN PLC., Carpenter Technology Corporation, BASF SE, ATI Powder Metals, Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd., Metaldyne Performance Group, and Alcoa Inc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Metal Powder Market, By Process

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Solid State Reduction

5.3 Electrolysis

5.4 Atomisation



6 Global Metal Powder Market, By Metal Form

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ore/Pure Metal

6.3 Scrap/Recycled Metals



7 Global Metal Powder Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ferrous

7.2.1 Stainless Steel

7.2.1.1 Martensitic Steel

7.2.1.2 Ferritic Steel

7.2.1.3 Duplex Steel

7.2.1.4 Austenitic Steel

7.2.2 Alloy

7.2.3 Tool steel

7.2.4 Low Alloy Steel

7.2.5 High Speed Steel

7.2.6 Iron

7.3 Non-Ferrous

7.3.1 Tungsten & Tungsten Carbide

7.3.2 Titanium

7.3.3 Nickel

7.3.4 Copper

7.3.5 Cobalt

7.3.6 Aluminum

7.4 Other Types

7.4.1 Silver

7.4.2 Gold

7.4.3 Platinum

7.4.4 Molybdenum



8 Global Metal Powder Market, By Production Method

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Physical

8.3 Mechanical

8.4 Chemical



9 Global Metal Powder Market, By Compaction Technique

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cold Compaction

9.3 Hot Compaction



10 Global Metal Powder Market, By Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Metal Injection Molding (MIM)

10.3 Powder Metallurgy

10.4 Additive Manufacturing

10.4.1 D Printing

10.4.2 Rapid Prototyping

10.5 Thermal Surfacing

10.6 Printing and Screen Printing

10.7 Press & Sinter

10.8 Metallic Fillers

10.9 Automotive Component Manufacturing

10.10 Architectural and Paints



11 Global Metal Powder Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Transportation & Logistics

11.3 Oil & Gas

11.4 Industrial

11.5 Electrical & Electronics

11.6 Building & Construction

11.7 Automotive

11.8 Other End Users

11.8.1 Medical/Healthcare

11.8.2 Entertainment

11.8.3 Decorative

11.8.4 Consumer Goods

11.8.5 Machinery

11.8.6 Aerospace and Defense



12 Global Metal Powder Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Voestalpine BHLER Edelstahl GmbH & Co KG

14.2 Sandvik AB

14.3 RIO Tinto

14.4 Praxair Surface Technologies Inc.

14.5 Miba AG

14.6 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

14.7 Hoganas AB

14.8 AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

14.9 GKN PLC.

14.10 Carpenter Technology Corporation

14.11 BASF SE

14.12 ATI Powder Metals

14.13 Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd.

14.14 Metaldyne Performance Group

14.15 Alcoa Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/773h25

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

