Worldwide Industry Insights for RNA Sequencing to 2025

The sequencing market has continued to provide powerful tools that hold the promise of bringing major changes to healthcare in the near future. In the last decade, explosive growth has occurred in terms of product introductions, new applications, and the end-user labs rushing to participate in these new areas. In recent years, the use of microarrays for RNA expression analysis has dropped greatly as RNA sequencing has risen to replace and outshine it. Similar to quantitative reverse transcription-PCR (q-RT-PCR) which has been the gold standard, there is a need for pre-defined probes which creates one of the major weaknesses of microarrays, and RNA-seq provides a number of advantages including:

improved sensitivity and dynamic range

ability to study species without reference

measurement of focal changes (such as single nucleotide variants, insertions and deletions)

detection of different transcript isoforms, splice variants and chimeric gene fusions (including previously unidentified genes and/or transcripts)

This report focuses on the market for RNA sequencing products - the hardware, service of the hardware, software, and consumables including for the sequencing step itself. It discusses trends, challenges, strategies, companies, and products, and provides estimates of market share and revenue growth for the market.



Information in this report includes:

RNA Sequencing Market, 2020 and 2025

RNA Sequencing Consumables Market, 2020 and 2025

RNA Sequencing Equipment-Related Services Market, 2020 and 2025

RNA Sequencing Software Market, 2020 and 2025

RNA Sequencing Vendor Share

Products on The Market

Software Products

Innovations

Clinical Sequencing and Products on the Market

The competitive situation, deals, and litigation are covered in respective chapters. The report was produced through a combination of primary research, secondary research, and internal databases, including SEC filings, product literature, corporate websites, conferences, journals, and trade publications.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Size and Growth of the Market

Table 1-1: RNA Sequencing Market (Consumables, Systems/Hardware, Service, Software, Total)

Figure 1-1: Breakout of Market by Type



2. Scope and Methodology



3. Trends

Clinical Diagnostics, Clinical Research Applications

Covid-19

Illumina's Diverse Range of Products

Other Companies' NGs Products and Technologies

CDC's Spheres Consortium

Collaborations, Approvals, Product Introductions

Ongoing Introductions of New Products

Single-Cell Rna Sequencing

Selected Products/ Technologies

Software/Bioinformatics

4. Market Analysis

Table 3-1: Market for Rna Sequencing

Figure 3-1: Rna Sequencing Revenues

Table 3-2 Product Market Shares Over Time

Figure 3-2 Product Market Share, 2020

Figure 3-3: Product Market Share, 2025

5. Market Shares

Table 3-3 Vendor Market Share, Rna Sequencing

Figure 3-4 Vendor Share in Rna Sequencing

Table 3-4: Rna Sequencing Regional Share

Figure 3-5: Rna Sequencing Regional Share

Company Profiles

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

New England Biolabs

10X Genomics

Agilent Technologies

Takara Bio Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences of California , Inc. (Pacbio)

, Inc. (Pacbio) Qiagen

Roche

