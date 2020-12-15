Worldwide Invisible Orthodontics Industry to 2025 - Players Include 3M, Align Technology and American Orthodontics
Dec 15, 2020, 14:15 ET
The global invisible orthodontics market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019. Invisible orthodontics refers to transparent dental devices that are used for straightening misaligned teeth and improving overbite. They include invisible or transparent aligners, ceramic and lingual braces and clear retainers. They are usually preferred by adolescents and adults to align the teeth and minimize the spaces between them. In comparison to the traditionally used orthodontics, they are more comfortable and attractive, improve chewing and require minimal maintenance. Apart from this, the novel variants do not give a metallic appearance to the mouth and prevent the decalcification of teeth and mouth sores.
The increasing prevalence of orthodontic ailments is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The rising awareness regarding cosmetic and restorative dentistry among the masses is also driving the market growth. Dentists are combining tooth alignment techniques with tooth whitening and incisal composite edge bonding procedures to improve the symmetry and aesthetics of the smile. In line with this, other cosmetic dentistry techniques, such as smile makeovers, dental veneers and enamel chapping, are also being used with invisible orthodontics, thereby positively impacting its market growth.
Additionally, the adoption of computer-aided design (CAD) technology in orthodontics is acting as another growth-inducing factor. This aids in providing customizable teeth alignment solutions based on the patient's oral anatomy and facilitates the correct placement of aligners and braces. Other factors, including increasing healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities to produce high quality and more cost-effective variants, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global invisible orthodontics market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3M Company, Align Technology Inc., American Orthodontics Corp., DB Orthodontics, Dentsply Sirona, Envista Holdings Corporation, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, Henry Schein Inc., Straumann Group, K Line Europe GmbH, TP Orthodontics Inc., etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global invisible orthodontics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global invisible orthodontics market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the patient group?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global invisible orthodontics market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Invisible Orthodontics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Ceramic Braces
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Lingual Braces
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Clear Aligners
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Clear Retainers
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Crowding
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Excessive Spacing
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Malocclusion
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Patient Group
8.1 Adults
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Teenagers
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Children
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End-User
9.1 Dental and Orthodontic Clinics
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Hospitals
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 3M Company
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Align Technology Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 American Orthodontics Corp.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 DB Orthodontics
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.5 Dentsply Sirona
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Envista Holdings Corporation
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.7 Great Lakes Dental Technologies
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Henry Schein Inc.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Straumann Group
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 K Line Europe GmbH
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 TP Orthodontics Inc.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
