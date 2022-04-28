Worldwide Land-Based Smart Weapons Industry to 2027 - Government Initiatives to Develop Guided Ammunition and Missiles are Anticipated to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Land-Based Smart Weapons Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global land-based smart weapons market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The growing military expenditure of major economies for the procurement of advanced terrestrial combat systems is promoting the growth of land-based smart weapons market across the globe. The government initiatives to develop guided ammunition and missiles is anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The global land-based smart weapons market is segmented based on product and technology. Based on product, the land-based smart weapons market is segmented into missiles, ammunitions, and others. Based on application, the land-based smart weapons market is segmented into satellite guidance, radar guidance, infrared guidance, laser guidance, and others.



Geographically, the global land-based smart weapons market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. Some of the companies operating in the global land-based smart weapons market include Raytheon Technologies Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., MBDA Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., among others.



Market Segmentation

Global Land-based smart weapons Market Research and Analysis by Product

Global Land-based smart weapons Market Research and Analysis by Technology

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global land-based smart weapons market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global land-based smart weapons market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global land-based smart weapons market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Land-Based Smart Weapons Market by Product

4.1.1. Land-Based Smart Weapons

4.1.2. Land-Based Smart Ammunitions

4.1.3. Other

4.2. Global Land-Based Smart Weapons Market by Technology

4.2.1. Satellite Guidance

4.2.2. Radar Guidance

4.2.3. Infrared Guidance

4.2.4. Laser Guidance

4.2.5. Other



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles

6.1. BAE Systems PLC

6.2. General Dynamics Corp.

6.3. IAI Group

6.4. Lockheed Martin Corp.

6.5. MBDA Inc.

6.7. Northrop Grumman Corp.

6.8. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

6.9. Raytheon Technologies Corp.

6.10. Rheinmetall AG



