Worldwide Liquid Biopsy Industry to 2028 - by Clinical Application, Therapeutic Application, Biomarker Type, Analysis Platform, Analysis Purpose, Product, Industry Verticals and Geography

DUBLIN, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liquid Biopsy Market by Clinical Application, Therapeutic Application, Biomarker Type, Analysis Platform, Analysis Purpose, Product, Industry Verticals, and Geography - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for liquid biopsy is evaluated to register tremendous growth at a CAGR of 18.54% during the considered phase of 2021-2028.

With age, the body's immune system tends to deteriorate. Thus, people above 60 years are susceptible to chronic diseases, such as cancer. Over the year, there has been a significant rise in the number of aged people suffering from breast and colorectal cancer. Hence, the high prevalence of cancer among the geriatric population increases the need for liquid biopsy, thereby driving the liquid biopsy market's development.

Furthermore, the technological advancements and rising demand for diagnostics centers are opening new avenues for the studied market. However, the dearth of skilled professionals, coupled with the high cost of liquid biopsy tests, hinders the overall market's growth.

Regional Outlook

The global liquid biopsy market covers the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.

The Asia-Pacific is estimated to become the fastest evolving region in the liquid biopsy market over the projected phase 2021-2028. The region provides several lucrative opportunities to the studied market to attain the anticipated growth during the given period. Additionally, the high population base in countries such as India and China is estimated to boost the demand for liquid biopsy in the upcoming years. Other than this, the surge in healthcare spending, along with the rise in awareness regarding the use of liquid biopsy, is motivating the expansion of the liquid biopsy market within the APAC region.

Competitive Outlook

The renowned companies thriving in the liquid biopsy market are Menarini-Silicon Biosystems, Qiagen NV, Biocept Inc, Illumina Inc, Myriad Genetics Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Foundation Medicine, Personal Genome Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Adaptive Biotechnologies, MDxHealth SA, Grail, Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), Angle Plc, F Hoffmann-La Roche, and Natera.

Agilent Technologies Inc provides instruments, software, services, and consumable solutions to analyze, detect, and quantify the biological and physical properties of substances and products. The company offers its products and services to several sectors, including chemical, environmental, forensics, clinical, and diagnostics. Founded in 1999, it markets its products via direct sales, resellers, distributors, and representatives. Agilent has manufacturing facilities, along with R&D centers globally, with headquarters located in California, the United States.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Liquid Biopsy Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of COVID-19 on Liquid Biopsy Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute Products

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.5. Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Initiatives Pertaining to Liquid Biopsy

2.5. Legal, Policy, & Regulatory Framework

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Vendor Scorecard

2.8. Key Market Strategies

2.8.1. Contracts and Partnership

2.8.2. Business Expansion, Announcements, and Divestitures

2.8.3. Acquisitions & Mergers

2.8.4. New Product Launches

2.9. Market Drivers

2.9.1. High Prevalence of Cancer in Geriatric Population

2.9.2. Growing Importance of Liquid Biopsy Testing

2.9.3. Rising Government Initiatives

2.10. Market Restraints

2.10.1. Lack of Reimbursement for Liquid Biopsy

2.10.2. Disadvantages Associated with Compensation

2.10.3. Unavailability of Skilled Professionals

2.10.4. High Cost of Liquid Biopsy Test

2.11. Market Opportunities

2.11.1. Advancement in Technologies

2.11.2. Untapped Diagnostic Testing Opportunities in Developing Countries

2.11.3. Growing Demand for Diagnostic Centers

3. Global Liquid Biopsy Market - by Clinical Application

3.1. Treatment Monitoring

3.2. Prognosis and Reoccurrence Monitoring

3.3. Treatment Selection

3.4. Diagnosis and Screening

4. Global Liquid Biopsy Market - by Therapeutic Application

4.1. Lung Cancer

4.2. Breast Cancer

4.3. Prostate Cancer

4.4. Colorectal Cancer

4.5. Melanoma Cancer

4.6. Other Types of Cancer

4.7. Non-Oncology Application

5. Global Liquid Biopsy Market - by Biomarker Type

5.1. Nucleic Acid

5.2. Protein

5.3. Extracellular Vesicles

5.4. Cells

6. Global Liquid Biopsy Market - by Analysis Platform

6.1. NGS

6.2. Microarray

6.3. PCR

6.4. Proteomics

6.5. Other Analysis Platforms

7. Global Liquid Biopsy Market - by Analysis Purpose

7.1. Early Detection/Screening

7.2. Therapy Guidance

7.3. Monitoring

7.4. Diagnosis

8. Global Liquid Biopsy Market - by Product

8.1. Circulating Tumor DNA (CTDNA)

8.2. Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCS)

8.3. Cell-Free DNA (CFDNA)

8.4. Extracellular Vesicles and Others

9. Global Liquid Biopsy Market - by Industry Verticals

9.1. Physicians' Office Laboratories

9.2. Hospitals

9.3. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

10. Global Liquid Biopsy Market - Regional Outlook

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Adaptive Biotechnologies

11.2. Agilent Technologies Inc.

11.3. Angle plc

11.4. Becton Dickinson and Company (BD)

11.5. Biocept Inc.

11.6. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

11.7. F Hoffmann-La Roche

11.8. Foundation Medicine

11.9. Grail

11.10. Guardant Health Inc.

11.11. Illumina Inc.

11.12. MDxHealth SA

11.13. Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

11.14. Myriad Genetics Inc.

11.15. Natera

11.16. Personal Genome Diagnostics

11.17. Qiagen N.V.

11.18. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12. Research Methodology & Scope

