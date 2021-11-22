Worldwide Paper Bottles Industry to 2029 - Featuring Kagzi Bottles, Just Water and Paboco Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paper Bottles Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The author started a new study on the global paper bottles market, providing forecast for the period of 2021-2029. In the study, the growth opportunity for the paper bottles market is witnessed.



The report provides valuable insights, which enable readers to make winning business decisions for future growth of their businesses. The report highlights significant factors that are constantly determining the expansion of the paper bottles market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments, and other insights across various key segments. Macroeconomic factors that are directly or indirectly affecting market growth are also incorporated in the report.

Key Questions Answered in this Paper Bottles Market Report

What will be market size for paper bottles by the end of 2029?

What will be the impact of COVID 19 on the paper bottles market?

Which is the most preferred capacity for manufacturing paper bottles in the global market?

Which region will remain most lucrative for market growth?

Which end user segment holds maximum market share of the global paper bottles market?

Who are major key players in the paper bottles market?

Key indicators associated with the paper bottles market have been calculated thoroughly in the report. The study enumerates vital market dynamics such as key drivers, challenges, and trends, along with opportunities in the global paper bottles market. A comprehensive study on the value chain, which includes raw material suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and end users have been incorporated in the global market report. Other key aspects laid down in the market include pricing strategy of leading market players and comparative analysis of paper bottles. Furthermore, forecast factors and forecast scenarios of the paper bottles market have been covered in the report to understand future prospects of the market.



A comprehensive evaluation and forecast on the paper bottles market are provided on the capacity, primary usage, end user, and region.



Y-o-Y growth comparison, volume and revenue comparison, and market share comparison of various market segments are provided in the report. The paper bottles market is analyzed at both regional and country levels.



The report delivers an exhaustive assessment on the structure of the paper bottles market, in tandem with a dashboard view of all leading company profiles in the report. Every company's share analysis on market players have also been presented in the report, apart from the footprint matrix of profiled market players. The report depicts the presence of paper bottles manufacturers by leveraging an intensity map. It also highlights key end uses for paper bottles.



The report includes company overview of key players in the market. Some of the key companies profiled in the paper bottles market report include Frugalpac, Paper Water Bottle, Kagzi Bottles, Just Water, Paper Bottle Company, PAPACKS Sales GmbH, LYS Packaging, Choose Packaging, Pulp Packaging International, Pulpex Ltd., Shruti Agro and 3Epack Group.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Viewpoint

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy



3. Paper Bottles Market Overview

3.1. Global Economic Outlook

3.2. Packaging Market Overview

3.3. Global Paper Recycling Industry Outlook

3.4. Key Market Regulations

3.5. Key Industry Perspective: What Industry Leaders are saying?

3.6. Technological Trends for Paper Bottles Market

3.7. Manufacturing Process of Paper Bottles

3.8. Value Chain Analysis

3.8.1. Exhaustive List of Active Participants

3.8.1.1. Raw-material Supplier

3.8.1.2. Paper Bottles Manufacturers

3.8.1.3. End Users/Brand Owners

3.8.2. Profitability Margins

3.9. Macro-economic Factors - Correlation Analysis

3.10. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact



4. Impact of COVID-19

4.1. Current Statistics and Probable Future Impact

4.2. Impact of COVID-19 on Target Market



5. Paper Bottles Market Analysis

5.1. Pricing Analysis

5.1.1. Pricing Assumption

5.1.2. Price Projections By Region

5.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast

5.2.1. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth

5.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity



6. Paper Bottles Market Dynamics

6.1. Drivers

6.2. Restraints

6.3. Opportunity Analysis

6.4. Trends



7. Global Paper Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast, By Capacity

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Capacity

7.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Capacity

7.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units), 2015-2020, By Capacity

7.2.1. 15 ml - 100 ml (small)

7.2.2. 101 ml - 500 ml (medium)

7.2.3. Above 500 ml (large)

7.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast Analysis 2021-2029, By Capacity

7.3.1. 15 ml - 100 ml (small)

7.3.2. 101 ml - 500 ml (medium)

7.3.3. Above 500 ml (large)

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Capacity



8. Global Paper Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast, By Primary Usage

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Primary Usage

8.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Primary Usage

8.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units), 2015-2020, By Primary Usage

8.2.1. Everyday

8.2.2. Sports

8.2.3. Others (Travel, etc.)

8.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast Analysis 2021-2029, By Primary Usage

8.3.1. Everyday

8.3.2. Sports

8.3.3. Others (Travel, etc.)

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Primary Usage



9. Global Paper Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast, By End Use

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By End Use

9.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By End Use

9.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units), 2015-2020, By End Use

9.2.1. Water

9.2.2. Beverages

9.2.2.1. Alcoholic

9.2.2.2. Non-alcoholic

9.2.3. Cosmetics & Personal Care

9.2.4. Others (Homecare & Toiletries, etc.)

9.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast Analysis 2021-2029, By End Use

9.3.1. Water

9.3.2. Beverages

9.3.2.1. Alcoholic

9.3.2.2. Non-alcoholic

9.3.3. Cosmetics & Personal Care

9.3.4. Others (Homecare & Toiletries, etc.)

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By End Use



10. Global Paper Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

10.1. Introduction

10.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Region

10.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Region

10.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units), 2015-2020, By Region

10.2.1. North America

10.2.2. Latin America

10.2.3. Europe

10.2.4. Asia Pacific (APAC)

10.2.5. Middle East & Africa (MEA)

10.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Forecast Analysis 2021-2029, By Region

10.3.1. North America

10.3.2. Latin America

10.3.3. Europe

10.3.4. Asia Pacific (APAC)

10.3.5. Middle East & Africa (MEA)

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Region



11. North America Paper Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Latin America Paper Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Europe Paper Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Asia Pacific Paper Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Middle East and Africa Paper Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast



16. Country-wise Analysis and Forecast for Paper Bottles Market



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Market Structure

17.2. Competition Dashboard

17.3. Company Market Share Analysis

17.4. List of Brand Owners/End Users for Paper Bottles

17.5. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, Strategy, Recent Developments, SWOT analysis)

17.6. Competition Deep Dive

(Key Market Players/Manufacturers)

17.6.1. Frugalpac

17.6.1.1. Overview

17.6.1.2. Financials

17.6.1.3. Strategy

17.6.1.4. Recent Developments

17.6.1.5. SWOT Analysis

17.6.2. Paper Water Bottle

17.6.2.1. Overview

17.6.2.2. Financials

17.6.2.3. Strategy

17.6.2.4. Recent Developments

17.6.2.5. SWOT Analysis

17.6.3. Kagzi Bottles (India)

17.6.3.1. Overview

17.6.3.2. Financials

17.6.3.3. Strategy

17.6.3.4. Recent Developments

17.6.3.5. SWOT Analysis

17.6.4. Just Water

17.6.4.1. Overview

17.6.4.2. Financials

17.6.4.3. Strategy

17.6.4.4. Recent Developments

17.6.4.5. SWOT Analysis

17.6.5. Paboco

17.6.5.1. Overview

17.6.5.2. Financials

17.6.5.3. Strategy

17.6.5.4. Recent Developments

17.6.5.5. SWOT Analysis

17.6.6. PAPACKS Sales GmbH

17.6.6.1. Overview

17.6.6.2. Financials

17.6.6.3. Strategy

17.6.6.4. Recent Developments

17.6.6.5. SWOT Analysis

17.6.7. LYS PACKAGING

17.6.7.1. Overview

17.6.7.2. Financials

17.6.7.3. Strategy

17.6.7.4. Recent Developments

17.6.7.5. SWOT Analysis

17.6.8. Choose Packaging

17.6.8.1. Overview

17.6.8.2. Financials

17.6.8.3. Strategy

17.6.8.4. Recent Developments

17.6.8.5. SWOT Analysis

17.6.9. PULP PACKAGING INTERNATIONAL

17.6.9.1. Overview

17.6.9.2. Financials

17.6.9.3. Strategy

17.6.9.4. Recent Developments

17.6.9.5. SWOT Analysis

17.6.10. Pulpex Ltd.

17.6.10.1. Overview

17.6.10.2. Financials

17.6.10.3. Strategy

17.6.10.4. Recent Developments

17.6.10.5. SWOT Analysis

17.6.11. Shruti Agro

17.6.11.1. Overview

17.6.11.2. Financials

17.6.11.3. Strategy

17.6.11.4. Recent Developments

17.6.11.5. SWOT Analysis

17.6.12. 3EPack Group

17.6.12.1. Overview

17.6.12.2. Financials

17.6.12.3. Strategy

17.6.12.4. Recent Developments

17.6.12.5. SWOT Analysis



18. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



19. Research Methodology

