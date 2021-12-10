Worldwide Point of Care Diagnostics Industry to 2028 - Increasing Number of Conferences and Events Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Point of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Prescription Mode, and End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 82,958.3 million by 2028 from US$ 36,000.4 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the factors driving and hindering the market growth. The market growth is primarily attributed to increase in prevalence of infectious diseases, product developments and launches, and rise in number of CLIA-waived POC tests. However, product recalls are expected to hamper the market growth.

Point of care testing (POCT) is described as medical diagnostic testing at or near the point of care that is, at time and place of patient care. The purpose of POCT is to provide immediate information to physicians about the patient's condition. POCT is an important diagnostic tool used in various locations in the hospital such as the intensive care unit (ICU), the operating room (OR), and the emergency department (ED).

Based on product, the point of care diagnostics market is segmented into glucose monitoring, infectious disease testing, cardiometabolic testing, pregnancy and fertility testing, coagulation testing, tumor/cancer marker testing, cholesterol testing, urinalysis testing, hematology testing, and other POC products.

The infectious diseases segment is further subsegmented into HIV testing, influenza testing, sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing, hepatitis C testing, healthcare-associated infection (HAI) testing, tropical disease testing, respiratory infection testing, and other infectious disease testing. In 2020, the glucose monitoring segment held the largest share of the market. However, the infectious diseases segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

The point of care diagnostics market is witnessing substantial growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Certain factors such as sudden rise in coronavirus infections and exponential growth in COVID-19 diagnostic kits played a prominent role in the growth of the point of care diagnostics market during the pandemic. In addition, the growing demand for rapid test kits for faster diagnosis at public places is also estimated to have positive impact on the market growth.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.; Danaher; BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.; Abbott; Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.; Siemens AG; BD; BioMerieux SA; Polymer Technology Systems, Inc. (PTS); and Nova Biomedical are among the leading companies operating in the point of care diagnostics market.

Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Point of Care Diagnostics Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

4. Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America PEST Analysis



5. Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

5.1.2 Product Launches and Product Developments

5.1.3 Rise in Number of CLIA-Waived POC Tests

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Product Recalls

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

5.3.2 Increasing Number of Conferences and Events

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising Use of Home-Based POC Devices

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Analysis- by Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market, By Product 2020 & 2028 (%)

7.3 Glucose Monitoring

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Global Glucose Monitoring Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Infectious Disease Testing Market

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Global Infectious Disease Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4.3 HIV Testing Market

7.4.3.1 Overview

7.4.3.2 Global HIV Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4.4 Influenza Testing

7.4.4.1 Overview

7.4.4.2 Global Influenza Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4.5 Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing

7.4.5.1 Overview

7.4.5.2 Global Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4.6 Hepatitis C Testing

7.4.6.1 Overview

7.4.6.2 Global Hepatitis C Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4.7 Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) Testing

7.4.7.1 Overview

7.4.7.2 Global Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4.8 Tropical Disease Testing

7.4.8.1 Overview

7.4.8.2 Global Tropical Disease Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4.9 Respiratory Infection Testing

7.4.9.1 Overview

7.4.9.2 Global Respiratory Infection Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4.10 Other Infectious Disease

7.4.10.1 Overview

7.4.10.2 Global Others Infection Disease Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Cardiometabolic Testing

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Global Cardiometabolic Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.6 Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Global Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.7 Coagulation Testing

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Global Coagulation Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.8 Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Global Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.9 Cholesterol Testing

7.9.1 Overview

7.9.2 Global Cholesterol Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.10 Urinalysis Testing

7.10.1 Overview

7.10.2 Global Urinalysis Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.11 Haematology Testing

7.11.1 Overview

7.11.2 Global Haematology Testing Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.12 Other POC

7.12.1 Overview

7.12.2 Global Other POC Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)



8. Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Analysis- by Prescription Mode

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market, By Prescription Mode 2020 & 2028 (%)

8.3 Prescription-Based Testing Market

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Global Prescription-Based Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.4 OTC Testing Market

8.4.1.1 Overview

8.4.1.2 Global OTC Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)



9. Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Analysis- by End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market, By End User 2020 & 2028 (%)

9.3 Professional Diagnostic Centers Market

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Global Professional Diagnostic Centers Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.3.3 Hospitals Market

9.3.3.1 Overview

9.3.3.2 Global Hospitals Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.3.4 Clinical Laboratories

9.3.4.1 Overview

9.3.4.2 Global Clinical Laboratories Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.3.5 Outpatient Healthcare Market

9.3.5.1 Overview

9.3.5.2 Global Outpatient Healthcare Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.3.6 Ambulatory Care Settings Market

9.3.6.1 Overview

9.3.6.2 Global Ambulatory Care Settings Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Home Care Market

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Global Home Care Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Research Laboratories Market

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Global Research Laboratories Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.6 Others Market

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Global Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)



10. Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Geographical Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market, 2018-2021

12.3 Organic Growth Strategies

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Danaher

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Abbott

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Siemens AG

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 BD

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 bioMerieux SA

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Polymer Technology Systems, Inc. (PTS)

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Nova Biomedical

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tqpynr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

