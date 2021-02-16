Worldwide Precision Ball Screw Industry to 2027 - Technological Advancements & Innovations Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precision Ball Screw Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global precision ball screw market was valued at $1,571. 0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,043. 9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5. 1% from 2020 to 2027. Precision ball screws are mechanical elements used for transmission of rotational to linear motion. It is an improved version of conventional acme lead screws, in terms of accuracy, precision, and efficiency. It has high efficiency (greater than 90%) in motion transmission as it converts sliding friction into rolling friction. Precision ball screws find extensive applications in the semiconductor industry, medical devices, and aerospace industry, owing to its high load bearing capacity, positional accuracy, and repeatability. In addition, it enables cost and weight savings in overall design of a mechanical system.



Growth in semiconductor, aviation & aerospace, and healthcare industries is anticipated to provide potential opportunities for key players operating in the market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices such as steel and iron affect profitability of manufacturers, which restrains growth of the precision ball screw market. Moreover, The rise in demand for robots, especially surgical robots, and aerospace equipment is expected to offer growth opportunities for precision ball screws in the future.



The global precision ball screw market is segmented into type, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is divided into ground precision ball screw and rolled precision ball screw. On the basis of application, it is categorized into semiconductor, medical, laboratory, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA



Competition Analysis



The major market participants profiled in this report include Barnes Industries Inc., Bosch Rexroth, HIWIN Corporation, Koyo Machinery, Kuroda Precision Industries, Nidec Corporation, PMI Group, Schaeffler AG, SKF, and THK Co. Ltd. The product launch and acquisition are the key strategies being adopted by the key players to remain competitive in the market.



Key Benefits



The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging precision ball screw market trends and dynamics.

In-depth precision ball screw market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the precision ball screw market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global precision ball screw market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key players within precision ball screw market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the precision ball screw industry.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.2.4. Market Player Positioning, 2019

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Development of Semiconductor Industry

3.5.1.2. Growth in Aviation and Aerospace Industry

3.5.1.3. Surge in Medical Diagnostics Industry

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Fluctuations in Foreign Currencies Influence Profit Margins

3.5.2.2. Increase in Trade Wars Among Countries

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Technological Advancements & Innovations in Precision Ball Screws

3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4: Precision Ball Screw Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

4.2. Ground

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.3. Rolled

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 5: Precision Ball Screw Market , by Application

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

5.2. Semiconductor

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.3. Laboratory

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.4. Medical

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 6: Precision Ball Screw Market, by Region

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. Barnes Industries Inc.

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Key Executive

7.1.3. Company Snapshot

7.1.4. Product Portfolio

7.2. Hiwin Corporation

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Key Executive

7.2.3. Company Snapshot

7.2.4. Product Portfolio

7.2.5. Research and Development Expenses

7.2.6. Business Performance

7.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.3. Koyo Machinery U. S. A.Inc.

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Key Executive

7.3.3. Company Snapshot

7.3.4. Product Portfolio

7.4. Kuroda Precision Industries Ltd

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Key Executive

7.4.3. Company Snapshot

7.4.4. Product Portfolio

7.5. Nidec Corporation

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Key Executive

7.5.3. Company Snapshot

7.5.4. Operating Business Segments

7.5.5. Product Portfolio

7.5.6. Business Performance

7.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.6. Pmi Group

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Key Executive

7.6.3. Company Snapshot

7.6.4. Product Portfolio

7.7. Robert Bosch GmbH

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Key Executive

7.7.3. Company Snapshot

7.7.4. Operating Business Segments

7.7.5. Product Portfolio

7.7.6. Research and Development Expenses

7.7.7. Business Performance

7.7.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.8. Schaeffler AG

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Key Executive

7.8.3. Company Snapshot

7.8.4. Operating Business Segments

7.8.5. Product Portfolio

7.8.6. Research and Development Expenses

7.8.7. Business Performance

7.8.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.9. Skf Group

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Key Executive

7.9.3. Company Snapshot

7.9.4. Operating Segments

7.9.5. Product Portfolio

7.9.6. Research and Development Expenses

7.9.7. Business Performance

7.9.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.10. Thk Co. Ltd.

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Key Executive

7.10.3. Company Snapshot

7.10.4. Product Portfolio

7.10.5. Business Performance

7.10.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



