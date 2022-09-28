Worldwide Single Use Packaging Industry to 2028 - by Material Type, End-user Industry and Geography

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single Use Packaging Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the environmental world, the term single use refers to products made of plastic and intended to be used only once. For example, a water bottle that is used twice remains a single use plastic, which will degrade and be disposed of after its second use.

Single-use packaging come in many shapes, volumes, and functions. They range from promotional items to protective foam and bubble wrap to single-use medical devices and decorations.

Market Dynamics:

Rapid expansion of food &beverage industry and growing demand from medical industry for producing mask, PPE, manufacture syringes, and other personal protective equipment are driving growth of the single use packaging market. Strong growth in e-commerce industry is also playing significant role in overall development of the market.



On the other hand, strict environmental regulation is expected to hinder the market growth of single use packaging market.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global single use packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global single use packaging market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Ardagh Group SA, Amcor PLC, Winpak Limited, Dart Container Corporation, Snapsil Corporation, and Transcontinental Inc.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global single use packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global single use packaging market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snapshot, By Material Type

Market Snapshot, By End-User Industry

Market Snapshot, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Miniaturization of packaging materials

Strict environmental regulations

Rapid industrialization and urbanization

Impact Analysis

Key Highlights

Regulatory Scenario

Product launch/Approvals

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Analysis

Merger and Acquisition Scenario

4. Global Single Use Packaging Market- Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

COVID-19 Epidemiology

Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis

Economic Impact

5. Global Single Use Packaging Market, By Material Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Paper and Paper Board

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Plastics

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Glass

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Other Material Types

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

6. Global Single Use Packaging Market, By End-User Industry, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Food

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Beverage

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Personal Care

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Pharmaceutical

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Other End-user Industries

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

7. Global Single Use Packaging Market, By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

8. Competitive Landscape

Ardagh Group SA

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Developments

Financial Performance

Strategies

Amcor PLC

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Winpak Limited

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Dart Container Corporation

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Snapsil Corporation

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Transcontinental Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Analyst Views

9. Section

