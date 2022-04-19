Worldwide Transfer Switch Industry to 2027 - Featuring ABB, General Electric and Siemens Among Others

DUBLIN, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transfer Switch Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global transfer switch market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global transfer switch market to grow with a CAGR of 6.56% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The study on transfer switch market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on transfer switch market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global transfer switch market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global transfer switch market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Rising demand for continuous and steady power supply

Growing use of smart advanced technology

2) Restraints

It requires regular maintenance

3) Opportunities

Adoption of transfer switch market in residential sector

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the transfer switch market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the transfer switch market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global transfer switch market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Transfer Switch Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Transfer Switch Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Operation Type

3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Transition Mode

3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Installation Type

3.5.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Transfer Switch Market



4. Transfer Switch Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Transfer Switch Market by Operation Type

5.1. Automatic Transfer Switch

5.2. Contactor Based Transfer Switch

5.3. Circuit Based Transfer Switch

5.4. Static Transfer Switch

5.5. Manual Transfer Switch



6. Global Transfer Switch Market by Transition Mode

6.1. Soft Load Transition Mode

6.2. Closed Transition Mode

6.3. Delayed Transition Mode

6.4. Open Transition Mode



7. Global Transfer Switch Market by Installation Type

7.1. Emergency Systems

7.2. Legally Required Systems

7.3. Critical Operation Power Systems

7.4. Optional Standby Systems



8. Global Transfer Switch Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Transfer Switch Market by Operation Type

8.1.2. North America Transfer Switch Market by Transition Mode

8.1.3. North America Transfer Switch Market by Installation Type

8.1.4. North America Transfer Switch Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Transfer Switch Market by Operation Type

8.2.2. Europe Transfer Switch Market by Transition Mode

8.2.3. Europe Transfer Switch Market by Installation Type

8.2.4. Europe Transfer Switch Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Transfer Switch Market by Operation Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Transfer Switch Market by Transition Mode

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Transfer Switch Market by Installation Type

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Transfer Switch Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Transfer Switch Market by Operation Type

8.4.2. RoW Transfer Switch Market by Transition Mode

8.4.3. RoW Transfer Switch Market by Installation Type

8.4.4. RoW Transfer Switch Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Transfer Switch Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. ABB Ltd

9.2.2. General Electric

9.2.3. Cummins Inc.

9.2.4. Eaton Corporation

9.2.5. Emerson Electric

9.2.6. Siemens

9.2.7. SOCOMEC Group

9.2.8. Russelectric

9.2.9. Schneider Electric

9.2.10. Generac Power Systems

