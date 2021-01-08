Worldwide Wearable Display Competitive Analysis Report 2021: Target Markets, Product Mapping, Selling Strategies & Production Capabilities

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Wearable Display Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wearable display manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving. Major players in wearable display market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives. The dynamics of the wearable display market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer's needs and seller's capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.

Over the years, the level of demand for wearable display has increased due to growing use of flexible OLED displays in smartwatches and rising demand for OLED display in smart wearable devices. Wearable display is used for a variety of end use industries, such as consumer, military and defense, healthcare, enterprise and industry, commercial, and others and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 20%. The major growth drivers for this market are increased use of flexible OLED displays in smartwatches, rising demand for OLED display in smart wearable devices, technological shift and development of energy-efficient and high-specification display products.

Firms that produce wearable display are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. The analyst, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global wearable display suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, "Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Wearable Display Suppliers". Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the 'Leadership Quadrant,' which identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the wearable display market and rates each wearable display producer.

This report also offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. In this research study, eight companies such as Samsung, LG Display, AU Optronics, Japan Display, Sharp (Foxconn), BOE Technology, Tianma Microelectronics, and Kopin Corporation were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for wearable display. The eight profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics.

This report answers the following key questions:

What are the market shares of suppliers in various end use segments such as in consumer, military and defense, healthcare, enterprise and industry, commercial, and others market?

Who are the market leaders in various regions and what are their market shares?

Which companies are more aligned with market opportunities and which companies have ability to gain market share?

What are the key differentiators for major suppliers?

Which company has the widest product range and how the product mapping looks among various players?

Which companies will gain market share?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Leadership Analysis

1.1: Market Description

1.2: Scoring Criteria

1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis

1.3.1: Leaders (Top Right)

1.3.2: Contenders (Bottom Right)

1.3.3: Visionaries (Top Left)

1.3.4: Specialists (Lower Left)



2. Competitive Benchmarking

2.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

2.2: Financial Strength

2.3: Market Share Analysis

2.3.1: Market Share in Various Segments

2.3.2: Market Share in Various Regions



3. Samsung Profile

3.1: Company Overview

3.1.1: Samsung Company Description and Business Segments

3.1.2: Samsung Company Statistics

3.2: Wearable Display Business Overview

3.2.1: Wearable Display Business Segment

3.2.2: Global Wearable Display Operations

3.2.3: Key Differentiators and Strengths

3.3: Products and Product Positioning

3.3.1: Product Line Overview

3.3.2: Wearable Display Product Mapping

3.3.3: Product Positioning in Market Segments

3.4: Markets and Market Positioning

3.4.1: Market Position in Global Wearable Display Business

3.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

3.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions

3.7: Production

3.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations

3.8: Innovation and Market Leadership

3.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

3.9.1: Marketing and Sales

3.9.2: Management Commitment and Track Record

3.10: Financial Strength



4. LG Display Profile



5. AU Optronics Profile



6. Japan Display Profile



7. Sharp (Foxconn) Profile



8. BOE Technology Profile



9. Tianma Microelectronics Profile



10. Kopin Corporation Profile



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1mypn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

