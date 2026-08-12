WovenEarth Ventures Closes $155M Fund II to Deliver Strategic Exposure to Cleantech 2.0

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WovenEarth Ventures held the final close of its second fund, WovenEarth Fund II, at $155M on May 29, 2026. The investment firm now manages over $330M in total AUM with the objective of delivering strategic exposure to early-stage cleantech companies with outsized return potential in energy, industry, and resilience.

"We believe we are in the midst of a massive innovation wave: We call it Cleantech 2.0," said Jane Woodward, managing partner at WovenEarth Ventures. "We see cleantech as fundamental to the future of the global economy—it has the capacity to boost profit and reduce risk in key areas such as AI-driven electricity demand, domesticating supply chains, and the rising cost of extreme weather. In our view, cleantech companies cover a broad range of sectors and are no longer a niche investment category. We see them as better businesses that happen to be clean."

WovenEarth seeks to fill a gap in the investment landscape. Its ambition is to build funds that generate attractive returns and expose investors to hundreds of early-stage cleantech companies, through a diversified approach of fund investments and co-investments.

WovenEarth Fund II will offer exposure to 250+ companies by investing in a select group of US early-stage cleantech funds and reserving roughly one-third of investable capital to co-invest alongside them. To date, WovenEarth Fund II has made commitments to seven funds and 20 co-investments in subsectors such as geothermal energy, battery storage, critical minerals, robotics, orchestration software, and more.

WovenEarth Fund II has a strong investor syndicate returning from WovenEarth Fund I, including The Pennsylvania State University, Glenmede, Mortenson Family Foundation, and M.A. Mortenson Companies. WovenEarth Fund II also welcomed additional partners, including foundations, family offices, and the J.M. Huber Corporation.

The firm is led by a seasoned team with decades of experience in cleantech innovation, fund investing, and direct investing, including Jane Woodward (managing partner), Denise Miller (general partner), Ashley Grosh (partner), Trina Van Pelt (partner), Alicia Virtue (partner, operations), Mauricia Geissler (senior advisor, investments), and Natasha Skok (senior advisor, operations).

About WovenEarth

WovenEarth Ventures is an investment platform that delivers strategic exposure to early-stage cleantech companies that can reinvent the future of energy, industry, and resilience. Our ambition is to give investors a curated pathway into cleantech investments with outsized return potential, using a fit-for-purpose investment strategy designed to mitigate downside and capture upside in this space.

For more information, visit wovenearth.ventures

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SOURCE WovenEarth Ventures