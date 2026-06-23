WPI Expands NanoFil™ Family with New Syringe Sizes for Ultra-Low-Volume Delivery

WPI's new 5, 25, and 50µL NanoFil™ syringes provide researchers with greater flexibility, improved dosing resolution, and enhanced control for key research applications such ophthalmology and neuroscience. These offerings are expected to be available early this summer.

SARASOTA, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Precision Instruments (WPI), a leading provider of laboratory instruments and research tools for the life sciences, today announced the expansion of its NanoFil™ microinjection product line with the introduction of new 5, 25, and 50µL syringe options.

The new additions complement WPI's existing NanoFil™ offerings and provide researchers with more options for precise, low-volume delivery in areas such as gene therapy, and drug development.

Three new sizes of popular NanoFil™ syringes (5µL Handheld, 25µL and 50µL) released, perfect for low volume delivery. Post this New NanoFil™ gas tight, zero dead volume syringe sizes available this summer, including the handheld 5 µL, 25 µL, and 50 µL.

Among the new offerings, the 5µL NanoFil™ syringe addresses a growing need for ultra-low volume injections where dosing accuracy, reagent conservation, and tissue preservation are critical. The compact design of the 5µL syringe supports comfortable, independent handheld operation, giving researchers greater tactile control during delicate procedures.

"Researchers working with valuable media need injection tools that deliver precisely with confidence," said Brittany Crafton (Product Manager, WPI). "I believe the Ophthalmology research market has been underserved, as up to this point, there really is not a system that can support handheld, independent delivery. Let's solve that. Further, as someone who has spent years attempting to deliver down to 0.25µL in my neuroscience-focused work, WPI's NanoFil™ was the only syringe that repeatably performed. Coming into my role at WPI, being able to develop a versatile 5µL option for key applications in neuroscience and ophthalmology, as well as larger 25 and 50µL options, gives researchers the opportunity to fully experience the NanoFil™ difference. It's a difference that I am thrilled to be a part of."

NanoFil™ syringes feature a gas-tight, zero-dead-volume design that helps maximize sample recovery while supporting highly reproducible injections. It is the only syringe in the market where its needle inserts directly into the glass barrel, meeting with the plunger for a true vacuum-seal once primed. This completely mitigates expensive replacement (ie. for syringes with a continuous Teflon piston throughout its body as a zero-dead volume modality). Our needles feature either blunt or tri-bevel tips in 33-36G, the smallest commercially available needle gauge offerings on the market. The tri-bevel feature allows for sharper insertion/removal into sensitive tissues, avoiding mechanical damage.

The expanded product family allows researchers to select the syringe volume best suited for their application while maintaining compatibility with the NanoFil™ ecosystem. The new syringe sizes are particularly well suited for applications including:

Retinal gene therapy

Intravitreal and subretinal injections

Optogenetics

CRISPR-based therapeutics

Cell-based therapies

Stereotaxic brain injections

Ocular drug delivery research

Neuroscience and neurobiology studies

The 5µL NanoFil™ syringe offers enhanced volume resolution for researchers delivering extremely small doses, while the 25µL and 50µL models provide additional options complimenting the current on-market 10 and 100µL syringes.

As research advances toward increasingly sophisticated therapeutics like gene editing, RNA-based treatments, targeted biologics, and regenerative medicine, the demand for accurate micro delivery continues to grow. WPI's expanded NanoFil™ portfolio helps researchers meet these challenges with tools designed specifically for sensitive experimental procedures.

WPI's NanoFil™ syringe family is now available in 5, 10, 25, 50, and 100µL configurations. For more information about the NanoFil™ offerings, visit www.wpiinc.com/nanofil.

About WPI

WPI provides precision instruments, laboratory equipment, and consumables to researchers around the world. For nearly 60 years, WPI has supported advances in neuroscience, physiology, cell biology, ophthalmology, and other life science disciplines through innovative tools designed to improve experimental outcomes.

SOURCE World Precision Instruments, Inc.