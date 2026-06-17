Wpromote x Giant Spoon Launches The Care Index™, Connecting Brand Strength to Revenue

The new framework diagnoses where a brand's consumer relationships are breaking down, then

translates those learnings into growth opportunities

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just six months after joining forces, Wpromote x Giant Spoon has launched the Care Index™, a proprietary diagnostic framework for measuring long-term sustainable brand growth across three key drivers: know, like, and care. The Care Index identifies exactly where consumer connections fracture and diagnoses precisely where media and creative investments will yield the highest growth, giving the agency a foundation for translating insights into action.

Sample Care Index Dashboard within Polaris IQ

The Care Index evaluates where consumers stand in their relationship with a brand. Most brands can get people to know them. Fewer earn genuine affinity. But "care" is where real business value lives: that's the stage when consumers choose the brand over competitors, come back on their own, and recommend it to others.

"When we came together as Wpromote x Giant Spoon six months ago, our primary mission was to eliminate silos between brand building and bottom-line performance," said Janna Navarro, VP, Managing Director at Wpromote, who led the development of the Care Index. "The Care Index is the realization of that vision. To drive growth, you need customers to know your brand, like you, and care about you. For the first time, we aren't just measuring that emotional care, we are translating it directly into media and creative actions that drive revenue."

Using behavioral, engagement, and advocacy signals, the Care Index identifies exactly where consumers are dropping off and why. That diagnostic then shapes everything: which audiences to prioritize, what creative will spark the right interest, where to invest media dollars, and what success looks like. The same framework that diagnoses the brand problem also drives creative ideation and media planning. Audience targeting, messaging, and budget allocation all flow from the same source of truth, allowing creative and performance media teams to work in lockstep from day one. The Index continues to measure the brand's health so teams can refine strategy and optimize over time.

Early validation of the Care Index across more than 100 mid-market B2C retail brands in 22 subcategories shows that each five-point increase in brand care correlates with approximately 10% increase in incremental annual revenue, establishing a clear financial value for brand-building efforts. In initial alpha testing, Care Score improvements correlated with next-month revenue results at 90%, suggesting the Index functions as a predictive signal, not just a diagnostic, and a source of agile brand insights that will help marketers move faster.

"For years, CMOs have had to defend brand investment in a language CFOs don't speak," said Wpromote x Giant Spoon CEO Andrea Bendzick. "The Care Index changes that. When you can show that each point of care drives real revenue impact, and you have the data to back up where to invest next, you're not debating brand versus performance anymore. You're just talking about growth."

Wpromote x Giant Spoon partnered with Northwestern University's Medill School Immersion Quarter Program to test and validate the Care Index. Through the initiative, the agency worked with a team of graduate marketing students to pressure-test early hypotheses and strengthen the framework, combining academic rigor with real-world marketing application.

"We're working with students who'll be running marketing teams in a few years, so we focus on where the consumer journey is headed, not where it's been," said Ryan Reis, Northwestern Lecturer and Faculty Advisor. "Wpromote x Giant Spoon came to us because they wanted that perspective built into the framework from the start. Our students helped stress-test the early concepts and push back on what wasn't connecting."

The Care Index™ is integrated into Wpromote x Giant Spoon's intelligence platform, Polaris IQ, giving clients real-time visibility into brand progress, with five clients across multiple industries currently participating in its alpha release.

About Wpromote x Giant Spoon

Wpromote x Giant Spoon is an independent, full-funnel marketing agency that unites brand and bottom line to drive measurable business growth. By integrating media, data, performance, and world-class creative, we help leading brands across industries like GE, Walmart, Vuori, and Intuit QuickBooks deliver immediate results while building long-term value.

For More Information, Contact:

Jenna Wigman

[email protected]

SOURCE Wpromote