WPS Announces Acquisition of Mavida Health, Expanding Digital Mental Health Capabilities for Women and Families

MADISON, Wis., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WPS, A Health Solutions Company, today announced the acquisition of Mavida Health, a digital mental health company that provides clinical care and community support for women and families navigating the reproductive journey. The acquisition marks a significant step in expanding the organization's reach into digital health care and new markets.

Mavida Health is an online therapy and psychiatry platform focused on supporting women through major transitional moments in life, from PMOS & PMDD through Menopause and everything in between. Mavida supports all of this through individual, group and couples therapy as well as medication management.

Founded in 2023 by reproductive psychiatrist Dr. Sarah Oreck and health tech leader Emma Sugerman, Mavida Health delivers specialized mental health support throughout life's transitions – for those struggling with Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) and Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD), trying to conceive, expecting a child, experiencing pregnancy loss, managing postpartum challenges, or transitioning through peri- or full menopause. Mavida currently offers clinical services in California, New York, New Jersey, and Texas, with plans to expand into additional states.

"This acquisition reflects both our strategic vision for growth and our commitment to making a meaningful difference in people's lives," said WPS President & CEO Wendy Perkins. "Mavida Health brings exceptional expertise in mental health, allowing us to expand our impact, strengthen our capabilities, and better meet the growing demand for these services."

WPS will work toward expanding Mavida's licensure into Wisconsin and evaluate new offerings for members as the organization looks ahead.

"Women's mental health is inextricably tied to their hormones, and yet for too long, that connection has been dismissed or ignored," said Dr. Sarah Oreck, Mavida Health Co-Founder. "From PMDD to fertility struggles, pregnancy, postpartum depression and anxiety, and perimenopause, women face distinct neurobiological challenges at every stage of their reproductive lives. These are serious, hormone-driven mental health conditions that demand specialized care. Mavida Health was founded to provide exactly that. Joining WPS gives us the scale to reach more women and families, especially every woman who has ever been told her symptoms were normal when they weren't."

Mavida will continue to operate as an independent company with its own leadership team and structure. Rochelle Myers, Chief Growth Officer for WPS, will serve as President of Mavida Health.

"Mavida Health is exactly the kind of mission-driven company we want to grow with," said Rochelle Myers, Chief Growth Officer, WPS and incoming President, Mavida Health. "This acquisition is a meaningful part of WPS's strategy to expand into high-impact businesses — and Mavida is a natural fit for where we're headed."

The acquisition is part of a broader revenue diversification strategy at WPS, which is actively pursuing opportunities that complement its core health insurance operations. Mavida represents the first in a series of targeted investments and acquisitions the organization is evaluating as it builds toward long-term growth.

About WPS

WPS is a health solutions company with a portfolio of businesses that provide health insurance, administration services for federal contracts and back-office digitization services across a variety of industries. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, WPS has been serving the healthcare needs of Americans for over 80 years.

About Mavida Health

Mavida Health is an online therapy and psychiatry platform focused on supporting women through major transitional moments in life, from PMOS & PMDD through Menopause and everything in between. Mavida supports all of this through individual, group and couples therapy as well as medication management. Care is available virtually throughout CA, NY, NJ and TX, and covered by most major commercial PPOs. In addition to clinical care, our app houses a multimedia library of educational content and community support groups, which is available for free nation-wide.

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SOURCE WPS