Wrap Appoints Scott Klug as VP New Product Development

"As the Company's portfolio of products expands, we are excited to announce the addition of Scott to our management team. With his extensive background in innovative product design/development, manufacturing engineering, operations, and customer support, Scott fills an important role in ensuring that we can continue to pioneer innovative products for the public safety communities," said David Norris, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

"We believe Scott's direct knowledge in the police and military markets combined with his knowledge in launching electro-mechanical devices makes him an exciting hire and positions us for continued growth."

"The focus of my career has been on building engineering teams to meet technical challenges, especially with safety critical products that require high reliability," Mr. Klug said. "With the increasing demands on Wrap for innovation and reliability, I am excited to help Wrap drive new product development that produces reliability and effectivity for our customers. In particular, I look forward to developing Wrap's engineering capability to exceed customer expectation. I am privileged to be able to be a part of Wrap's future innovative product offerings and I look forward to the impact we will have on the law enforcement, military and other communities that protect and serve."

Mr. Klug most recently served as owner of Summit Product Engineering, where he was responsible for supporting new start up endeavors as well as building product design and development teams for other companies. Mr. Klug also previously worked as Engineering Manager at Rockford Corporation, West Pharmaceutical, and Operations Manager at TASER, where he was responsible for manufacturing engineering, and new product introductions. Mr. Klug has a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin and has extensive experience with Six Sigma design strategies.



Wrap Technologies Recent Media



"This Remote Control is Helping Law Enforcement Safely Apprehend Criminals"

- CBS TV Series - The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation with Mo Rocca

"From the Arsenal of Spider-Man" (Russian)

- Voice of America

"Fresno police use Batman-style BolaWrap to detain stabbing suspect"

- YourCentralValley.com

About Wrap Technologies (Nasdaq: WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company's BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters, especially those involving an individual experiencing a mental crisis. For information on the Company please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the "Media" tab of the website.

Trademark Information: BolaWrap is a trademark of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements – Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's overall business, total addressable market and expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: any modification or cancellation of distributor or customer orders, and the timing of shipment; the Company's ability to successful implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the ability to obtain export licenses for countries outside of the U.S. the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors included in the Company's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1012755/Scott_Klug.jpg

WRAP TECHNOLOGIES' CONTACT:

Investor Relations

+1-800-583-2652, Ext #515

IR@wraptehnologies.com

SOURCE Wrap Technologies, Inc.