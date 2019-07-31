Wrap Continues US Distributor Training

LAS VEGAS, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Wrap") (Nasdaq: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, today announced the Company has completed training eight of their recently signed nine domestic Distributors covering 38 states across the U.S. They can now commence promoting and selling BolaWrap products to city, county, and state law enforcement agencies.

"We have received more than 1,200 requests for demonstrations, training and purchase from U.S. law enforcement agencies," said Tom Smith, President at Wrap Technologies. "We decided the quickest and most efficient way to meet demand and cater to law enforcement agencies looking to utilize our new remote restraint technology is to build out a network of U.S. distributors. As we complete their training, distributors can sell BolaWrap products to their existing law enforcement customers and other local agencies."

Once a police department indicates interest in purchasing a BolaWrap product, their trainers are trained by Wrap Training Department's Master BolaWrap Instructors. The police department's trainers are then certified to train the department's line level officers.

The Wrap Training Department currently consists of 10 Master BolaWrap Instructors nationwide, and the Company expects to grow that number to 50 Master Instructors by early 2020.

"The development of a strong and comprehensive training program will not only expedite the sales cycle, but is essential to the success of the BolaWrap in the field," said Rick Guilbault, VP of Training at Wrap Technologies. "We are building a training infrastructure to provide police departments a clear understanding of BolaWrap and its applications to everyday encounters with non-compliant subjects."

Video highlights of a most recent training session with one of the BolaWrap distributors can be found here.

About Wrap Technologies (Nasdaq: WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company's BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters, especially those involving an individual experiencing a mental crisis. For information on the Company please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the "Media" tab of the website.

Trademark Information: BolaWrap is a trademark of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

