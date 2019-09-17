Wrap Fills New Initial BolaWrap Orders

TEMPE, Arizona, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Wrap") (Nasdaq: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, today reported that the Company has filled more than 45 initial orders since April for BolaWrap devices and accompanying accessories. Customers include US federal and local agencies, US distributors and international distributors.

"We are excited about the number of quotes we are receiving directly from agencies and through our distributors," said David Norris, CEO of Wrap Technologies. "The quotes are converting into filled orders at a high rate. Agencies are seeing the value of our remote restraint device and how it can be the right tool for many situations. We believe this market reaction reflects only the beginning of our broad distribution strategy."

Wrap now has 11 US distributors covering 45 states, and the Company is fulfilling initial product deliveries to 10 international countries.

"As we continue building and training our distributor network, our ability to reach more departments multiplies," said Tom Smith, President of Wrap Technologies. "Through our distributors, we now have more than 90 people on the ground in contact with agencies in their regions - aside from the work our internal team is doing focusing on larger agencies. This has resulted in an increase in quotes, and ultimately, filled orders, in a very short period of time."

Epic Shooting, Training & Tactical Defense Center is BolaWrap's authorized distributor in the southern part of the United States. Steven Combs, Director of Training for Epic Shooting, has been in law enforcement for more than 35 years and currently serves as a Chief of Police. Combs reports he is receiving strong interest for the BolaWrap from law enforcement customers in his region.

"The demand for demonstrations has been overwhelming and the BolaWrap device has significant growth potential. I can say firsthand that as law enforcement professionals, we are always looking for ways to avoid violent confrontations and to effect an arrest using the least amount of force possible," said Combs. "Law enforcement agencies across the state are viewing BolaWrap as a vital tool as a response to resistance in order to avoid injuries to the subject and to decrease the agencies' liability."

The Company was recently featured on multiple television networks across Southern Texas following the Aransas Pass Police Department's decision to carry five BolaWrap devices on patrol for a 30-day trial run. Links to those video stories can be found below:

