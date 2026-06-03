WSET Just Got Easier: Italian Wine Podcast Launches New "Study Smart" Series

VERONA, Italy, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Italian Wine Podcast, in partnership with the Italian Wine Academy and acclaimed wine educator Gill Gordon Smith, is launching a 30-episode audio learning series for wine students preparing for WSET and other industry-standard courses.

The new podcast series is delivered by the acclaimed wine educator Gill Gordon Smith. Gill is a VIA certified Italian Wine Expert, an artisan wine producer, retailer, writer, judge and educator based between Australia's McLaren Vale Region and Verona and Tuscany in Italy.

The Italian Wine Podcast is launching a new series of audio learning resources specifically created for wine students. The new series consists of 30 episodes, each focusing on a particular wine region, with the objective of equipping listeners with the knowledge and expertise they need to prepare for industry-standard courses such as WSET. With exam strategies and techniques also included, the "Study Smart" series is designed to help wine students achieve their learning objectives in an accessible and engaging way.

The new series has been designed in partnership with the Italian Wine Academy, a Verona-based, internationally recognized wine school founded in 2017 that provides WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) certification courses and specialized training. The Italian Wine Academy is an approved provider of WSET Level 1, 2, and 3 Awards in Wines, as well as of specialized training such as the Champagne Specialist Course as an approved provider of the Comité Champagne. Dedicated to wine trade professionals, hospitality staff, journalists, and enthusiasts of all levels, the Italian Wine Academy boasts experienced wine educators offering bilingual (English/Italian) educational experiences.

The new podcast series is delivered by the acclaimed wine educator Gill Gordon Smith. Gill is a VIA certified Italian Wine Expert, an artisan wine producer, retailer, writer, judge and educator based between Australia's McLaren Vale Region and Verona and Tuscany in Italy. The first episode of the "Study Smart" series will air on 13 June 2026 with new episodes appearing weekly, allowing students to absorb information at their own pace and at a time and location of their choosing.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the new series, Gill Gordon Smith said: "I'm delighted to be working in partnership with the Italian Wine Academy to provide this invaluable free resource to the Italian Wine Podcast's global audience of wine professionals, students and enthusiasts. Podcasts are an increasingly effective, engaging, and flexible tool for learning, particularly when used in conjunction with traditional delivery methods to reinforce important concepts and encourage self-directed education. The "Study Smart" series with the Italian Wine Podcast aims to equip students with all the knowledge and information they need to successfully tackle WSET courses up to and including Level 3."

You can access the new podcast series at: www.italianwinepodcast.com or wherever you get your podcasts. The Italian Wine Academy's full list of forthcoming courses is available at: https://italianwineacademy.org/.

About the Italian Wine Podcast: Cin Cin with Italian Wine People! launched in 2017 as a project dedicated exclusively to the Italian wine world. The program uncovers the unique world of Italian wine in conversation with some of its key protagonists. Under the umbrella brand of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, Italian Wine Podcast aims to inform, educate, and entertain listeners with content for wine professionals and casual listeners alike. The only daily wine podcast in the world, content includes wine business, food & travel, diversity and inclusion, wine producers, science, and marketing and communication. Italian Wine Podcast is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, XimalayaFM (for China), and on the official website. It now boasts over 2600 recorded episodes with a growing online following of nearly 10 million listens. Donations to the show are welcomed and help fund a portion of the show's equipment, production, and publication costs. To advertise in the show, please request a prospectus and/or customized advertising plan from [email protected]. Cin Cin!

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