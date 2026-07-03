WSSA Applauds EPA's Advancement of Six New Herbicides

These efforts will help U.S. producers provide safe and affordable food, feed, fiber, and fuel

WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weed Science Society of America (WSSA) commends the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for recently proposing six new herbicide registrations.

New U.S. EPA herbicide registration proposals promise to help farmers in their efforts to control increasingly difficult-to-control weeds such as this Palmer amaranth seedling. Photo by Claudio Rubione, GROW (Getting Rid of Weeds).

"The WSSA appreciates the work of EPA's Office of Pesticide Programs and its career scientists for advancing science-based pesticide registration decisions," says Ian Burke, Ph.D., WSSA president. "Having timely access to effective and safe crop protection tools is important to ensure U.S. farmers have access to cutting edge technologies that promote efficient and sustainable agriculture production, particularly as they manage herbicide-resistant weeds and other production challenges."

Continued, transparent, science-based review is essential to ensuring these tools can be used effectively, responsibly, and in accordance with EPA-approved labels, adds Burke. "The EPA's commitment has become more evident than ever over the past few days," he says.

The six recently proposed herbicide registrations include:

Diflufenican: EPA published a final rule, with a 60-day comment period, in the federal register on June 30, 2026. The final rule establishes tolerances for corn and soybean uses. Select this link for more: https://www.regulations.gov/document/EPA-HQ-OPP-2021-0435-0046.

Epyrifenacil: EPA published a final rule, with a 60-day comment period, in the federal register on June 30, 2026. The final rule establishes tolerances for use in field corn (forage, grain, stover); rapeseed (seed); soybean (forage, hay, seed); wheat (forage, grain, hay, straw). Visit this link to learn more: https://www.regulations.gov/document/EPA-HQ-OPP-2022-0354-0081.

Florpyrauxifen-benzyl: EPA has posted the document "Memorandum Supporting Proposed Decision to Approve Registration for the First Residential Use of Florpyrauxifen-benzyl" and its supporting documents to be open for public comment from 6/26/2026 to 7/11/2026. Visit this link for more: https://www.regulations.gov/document/EPA-HQ-OPP-2022-0646-0002.

Isoxaflutole: EPA has posted the document "Memorandum Supporting Proposed Decision to Approve Registration for the Cotton New Use and Geographic Expansion of Soybean Use of Isoxaflutole" and its supporting documents to be open for public comment from 06/26/2026 to 07/27/2026. For more information, visit: https://www.regulations.gov/document/EPA-HQ-OPP-2020-0202-0012.

Topramezone: The EPA received an application for registration of topramezone, an HPPD inhibitor (Group 27) herbicide that controls broadleaf weeds, including Palmer amaranth and other pigweeds. Its supporting documents are open for public comment from 06/26/2026 to 07/27/2026 and are available at: https://www.regulations.gov/document/EPA-HQ-OPP-2025-3291-0001.

Trifludimoxazin: On June 30, the EPA posted a response to final to public comments on trifludimoxazin at https://www.regulations.gov/document/EPA-HQ-OPP-2022-0649-0043. Trifludimoxazin is a systemic Group 14 protoporphyrinogen oxidase (PPO) inhibitor herbicide that targets both broadleaf and grassy weeds in major crops like soybeans, corn, and cereals. It is notable for controlling PPO-resistant weed populations and providing both pre-emergent and burndown control.

The EPA's actions follow President Trump's Executive Order to promote regenerative agriculture and support farm resilience, which directed EPA to ensure access to modern farming products through timely review and registration approval. "WSSA appreciates President Trump for prioritizing timely, science-based regulatory decisions through his Executive Order," says John Byrd, Ph.D., WSSA's EPA Liaison. "His actions recognize that crop protection tools are essential to adopting regenerative agriculture practices, including planting cover crops to improve soil health."

Stanley Culpepper, Ph.D., WSSA's past president and current Science Policy Chair, concurs. "The results of these prioritizations will help support our family farms as they provide safe and affordable food, feed, fiber, and fuel for our nation and the world," he says. "These efforts will also help our weed scientists develop and implement safe and effective weed management programs with greater diversity and sustainability across many crops."

To learn more about WSSA and its available resources on related topics, select these links: herbicides, herbicide resistance, and science policy.

About the Weed Science Society of America

The Weed Science Society of America is a nonprofit scientific society, founded in 1956, to encourage and facilitate the development of knowledge concerning weeds and their impact on the environment. The Society promotes research, education and extension outreach activities related to weeds, provides science-based information to the public and policy makers, fosters awareness of weeds and their impact on managed and natural ecosystems, and strengthens cooperation among weed science organizations across the nation and around the world. For more information, visit www.wssa.net.

SOURCE Weed Science Society of America