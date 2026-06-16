Wuhan extends sincere invitation to young people across the globe

BEIJING, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily

Wuhan in Central China's Hubei province is shining in its golden era. The city is hosting the ongoing 2026 World Youth Development Forum from June 15 to 17, capturing global attention across central China. A frontrunner in the optical and chip industries, Wuhan resonates with young people worldwide and extends a sincere invitation to them.

Learn about Wuhan through five letters.

The five letters spelling "WUHAN" act as five open windows to the world, forming the city's unique identity and a heartfelt invitation to global youth.

Represented by the letter W for Water, Wuhan is a city nurtured by the Yangtze River. Sitting on the convergence of the Yangtze River and the Hanjiang River, it enjoys convenient access to the whole world. The city encompasses 165 rivers and 166 lakes, with water areas accounting for one-fourth of its total territory.

As an international wetland city with a population of over 10 million, Wuhan features romantic seasonal scenery all year round, featuring cherry blossoms in spring, lotuses in summer, sweet osmanthus in autumn and plum blossoms in winter. It is home to 1,050 parks of various styles and 2,500 kilometers of picturesque greenways and serves as a habitat for the Yangtze finless porpoise, known as the "giant panda of the water." Endowed with abundant vitality, it stands as a magnificent city of picturesque mountains and rivers.

The letter U stands for University. Wuhan is China's third-largest hub of intellectual resources, home to 95 higher education institutions, including Wuhan University and Huazhong University of Science and Technology. It ranks fourth nationwide in terms of the number of academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering. Fourteen of its disciplines, including remote sensing technology and earth sciences, rank among the world's top ten. In the Nature Index Science Cities rankings, Wuhan takes the fifth place in China and eighth across the globe.

The city has rolled out over 50 world-class innovation achievements, including the world's first Beidou high-precision chip and the world's fastest maglev technology. One in ten Wuhan residents is a college student. Every year, 300,000 fresh college graduates choose to stay in Wuhan to start businesses or seek employment. It is truly a "land of talents where brilliance thrives."

The letter H represents High-tech. Wuhan boasts nationally influential strength in scientific and technological innovation. The world-renowned Optics Valley of China is located right in Wuhan. The city hosts the world's largest manufacturing hub for optical fibers and cables, as well as China's leading production hub for optoelectronic devices and small-to-medium-sized display panels.

Pillar industries such as optoelectronic information, automobiles and biomedicine are accelerating toward the trillion-yuan level. Meanwhile, emerging and future industries covering the digital economy, quantum technology, commercial aerospace, 6G and hydrogen energy are maintaining steady growth. Wuhan has evolved into a dynamic, fast-evolving city of innovation.

The letter A symbolizes Art. With a 3,500-year history of urban construction, Wuhan acts as a vital carrier of Yangtze River civilization and Jingchu culture. The city features diverse charms, ranging from the poetic heritage of the Yellow Crane Tower and the futuristic vibe of the suspended monorail, to breathtaking scenery of vast rivers and lakes and a vibrant street-food culture.

More than 40,000 concerts, e-sports festivals and sports events are held in Wuhan annually. Consistently listed among China's top ten most popular tourist destinations, it is an inclusive cultural city where ancient heritage and modern glamour complement and shine for each other.

Last but not least, the letter N stands for Network. Wuhan is a world-class comprehensive transportation hub. A 4-hour high-speed rail trip or a 2-hour flight can cover 80 percent of China's major cities and reach a population of 1 billion.

The Yangtze golden waterway, China Railway Express (Wuhan) and multiple passenger and cargo hubs connect the Maritime, Land, and Air Silk Roads. Huahu Airport ranks fourth in the world and first in Asia among professional cargo airports. Equipped with a national-level internet backbone interconnection hub, Wuhan realizes seamless network connectivity nationwide, consolidating its status as a globally connected intelligent hub city.

During the ongoing forum, Wuhan is presenting a host of well-designed characteristic activities tailored for young people based on its superior resources. These events vividly showcase an authentic, multi-dimensional and vibrant urban panorama to participating global youth.

The forum is currently presenting Wuhan's development experience as a thriving "City of Youth" to the world. It introduces China's practices in building youth-development-oriented cities, displaying Wuhan's all-round support for youth innovation, entrepreneurship and personal growth via startup incubators, talent apartments, targeted policies and comprehensive service platforms. At this moment, a sincere "Invitation from Wuhan" is being delivered to young people across the globe.

Delegates from all participating countries will explore Wuhan's sci-tech innovation frontier in person. They will visit core innovation platforms including Hubei laboratories, Dongfeng Motor Group, the Hubei Humanoid Robot Innovation Center, and Xiaomi Smart Home Appliances Factory to experience the tremendous momentum of Wuhan's "One City, Three Corridors, and Multiple Belts" innovation pattern and witness the diverse manifestations of Chinese modernization with their own eyes.

Participants will also immerse themselves in unique Jingchu cultural customs. They will pay a visit to the Yellow Crane Tower, Hubei Provincial Museum and the Changjiang Civilization Museum, admire the stunning night scenery along the two rivers, and explore the time-honored heritage of Zhiyin Culture and the profound essence of Yangtze River civilization. Furthermore, delegates will take part in the Youth Market and Dragon Boat Festival Intangible Cultural Heritage Experience activities.

They will communicate with young inheritors of Han embroidery, carved paper-cutting and traditional Chinese medicine sachets, and gain an in-depth understanding of the profound heritage of traditional Chinese culture as well as the innovative vitality of contemporary young craftsmen.

SOURCE China Daily