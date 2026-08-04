Würk and OrderPort Partner to Help Wineries Build Stronger Teams and Deliver Exceptional Guest Experiences

Industry leaders join forces to support winery operators with the people, processes, and technology needed to attract, retain, and empower hospitality talent

DENVER, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Würk, the leading human capital management (HCM) company serving the cannabis and beverage alcohol industries, announced today a strategic partnership with OrderPort, the wine industry's leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and point-of-sale platform. Through the partnership, the two organizations will collaborate to help wineries strengthen workforce operations, improve employee retention, and create exceptional guest experiences.

In today's competitive winery landscape, operators face increasing pressure to recruit and retain quality talent while delivering memorable tasting room experiences that drive customer loyalty. Würk and OrderPort share a common belief that successful hospitality businesses are built on strong people, efficient processes, and technology that removes administrative burdens from frontline teams.

"At Würk, we understand that great guest experiences start with great employees," said Deborah Saneman, Chief Executive Officer of Würk. "Winery operators are navigating many of the same workforce challenges we see across hospitality-driven industries, including hiring, retention, onboarding, and employee engagement. We're excited to partner with OrderPort to help wineries build stronger teams, streamline operations, and create workplaces where employees can thrive."

OrderPort provides wineries with a comprehensive platform for managing tasting room operations, wine clubs, ecommerce, fulfillment, and back-office processes. At the same time, Würk delivers payroll, human resources, benefits administration, timekeeping, scheduling, and compliance solutions designed for complex workforce environments. Together, the companies provide winery operators with the technology, expertise, and support needed to streamline operations, strengthen workforce management, attract and retain talent, and ultimately deliver exceptional guest experiences.

"The winery industry is ultimately a people business," said Lailand Oberschulte, Vice President of Marketing at OrderPort. "The most successful wineries understand that exceptional customer experiences begin with well-trained, supported employees. Our partnership with Würk reflects a shared commitment to helping winery operators build strong teams and eliminate operational challenges so staff can focus on creating memorable guest experiences and building loyalty."

Industry trends continue to highlight the growing importance of workforce management within wineries. From onboarding seasonal and part-time staff to creating career pathways that improve retention, successful operators are investing in both their people and the systems that support them. By combining insights and expertise from both organizations, Würk and OrderPort aim to provide winery leaders with resources and best practices to manage their workforce better while enhancing the customer experience.

Würk continues to expand its network of strategic partnerships with organizations that serve highly regulated and hospitality-focused industries. Through these collaborations, the company helps employers access the tools, services, and expertise needed to navigate workforce challenges and support sustainable growth.

For more information about this partnership, please visit: www.enjoywurk.com

About Würk

Würk is a leading human capital management company providing payroll, human resources, timekeeping, scheduling, benefits administration, and compliance solutions for highly regulated industries. By combining industry expertise with purpose-built technology, Würk helps employers streamline workforce management, reduce administrative complexity, and support their employees throughout the entire employment lifecycle. For more information, visit www.enjoywurk.com.

About OrderPort

OrderPort is a leading winery ERP and point-of-sale platform that helps wineries manage tasting rooms, wine clubs, ecommerce, fulfillment, and operational workflows. Trusted by wineries across North America, OrderPort provides the technology, training, and support needed to create exceptional guest experiences while driving operational efficiency. For more information, visit www.orderport.net.

Media Contact

Daniella DiMartino

5WPR

[email protected]

SOURCE Würk