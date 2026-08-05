WURKKOS Launches HD02 PRO, the Full-Featured Flagship of Its All-in-One Tool Light Series

Recently named an iF DESIGN AWARD 2026 winner, the HD02 PRO combines five task-specific light sources, dual-axis wing lights, 3,200-lumen output and detachable power in one portable system.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WURKKOS today announced the global launch of the HD02 PRO, its newly recognized iF DESIGN AWARD 2026-winning all-in-one tool light. The HD02 PRO is now available globally at a launch price of $89.99.

As the full-featured flagship of the HD02 series, the HD02 PRO represents the most complete expression to date of WURKKOS' original all-in-one tool-light concept. It brings five task-specific light sources, multidirectional close-range illumination and a detachable power system into one full-size portable platform designed for outdoor exploration, inspection, emergency readiness and everyday tasks.

Rather than treating each lighting function as a separate accessory, the HD02 PRO allows users to change the beam type, lighting direction and power setup as conditions change. Its transformable design supports long-range visibility, close-range work, low-disturbance observation, UV inspection and directional marking without requiring multiple lighting devices.

An Award-Winning All-in-One Design

The HD02 PRO was named a winner of the iF DESIGN AWARD 2026 in the Product Design category. It was selected from more than 10,000 entries submitted from 68 countries and evaluated by an international jury of 129 independent design experts.

The award recognizes a design built around adaptability. A central spotlight is paired with two independently adjustable wing lights, while dedicated red, UV and green beam sources extend the product beyond conventional white-light illumination. The result is a lighting system that can change its beam, direction and working position according to the task.

"HD02 PRO is the most complete expression of our all-in-one tool-light concept," said Sean Lee, Brand Director at WURKKOS. "The goal was not to add functions for their own sake, but to create one portable system that can adapt its beam type, lighting direction and power setup as the task changes."

Five Task-Specific Light Sources in One System

The HD02 PRO integrates five dedicated lighting functions within one portable tool:

3,200-Lumen Main Spotlight

Delivers up to 3,200 lumens with a beam distance of up to 330 meters for trail navigation, long-range visibility, search tasks and emergency use.

Dual-Axis High-CRI Wing Lights

Provide adjustable close-range illumination with 90 CRI color rendering, stepless output from 5 to 600 lumens and an adjustable color temperature range from 3,000 K to 6,000 K.

660nm Deep Red Light

Offers instant access to low-disturbance illumination with output adjustable from 0.5 to 110 lumens, supporting night-vision preservation, wildlife observation, map reading and night fishing.

365nm UV Light

Provides 130 mW on Low for quick close-range checks and 520 mW on High for detecting fluorescent markings, stains and details that are difficult to identify under visible light.

520nm Green Beam

Uses a Class 3R green beam rated at no more than 5 mW for distant-point indication, directional marking and nighttime guidance.

Dual-Axis Wing Lights Direct Light Where It Is Needed

The two wing lights tilt up to 135 degrees vertically and rotate up to 180 degrees horizontally. They can be directed toward the same work area for concentrated coverage or aimed independently to illuminate different angles.

This dual-axis structure allows users to adjust the lighting area without repeatedly moving the entire device. The wing lights can support equipment inspection, vehicle maintenance, campsite setup, desk use and other close-range tasks where beam direction and color accuracy matter.

The HD02 PRO can also be placed on a flat surface, attached magnetically or mounted through its 1/4"-20 threaded connection. Clip and lanyard compatibility provide additional options for handheld, positioned and hands-free use.

Instant Access to Red, UV and Green Light

Dedicated red, UV and green light sources expand the HD02 PRO beyond general illumination. The 660nm red light supports low-disturbance nighttime visibility, while the 365nm UV light provides two output levels for inspection and detection tasks. The 520nm green beam adds a clear visual reference for marking locations and indicating direction in dark environments.

The integrated Omni-Control Hub separates light-source selection from detailed adjustment. A Hall-effect selector enables direct switching between lighting functions, while capacitive touch controls provide stepless dimming and color-temperature adjustment without unnecessary mode cycling.

Detachable Power for Extended Use

The HD02 PRO is powered by a removable 21700 5,000 mAh battery, allowing users to replace the battery when a trip, inspection or emergency extends beyond a single charge.

Runtime reaches up to 140 hours at 10 lumens. Users can also carry a charged spare battery for extended outdoor travel, prolonged fieldwork and emergency preparedness.

The aluminum body features a hard-anodized finish for resistance to regular impact, scratches and wear. The HD02 PRO is rated for 1-meter impact resistance and IPX6 water resistance for use in demanding tasks and changing outdoor conditions.

Availability and Pricing

The WURKKOS HD02 PRO is now available globally at a launch price of $89.99.

Buy Now:

https://brand.wurkkos.com/HD02PRO-PR

About WURKKOS

Founded in 2019, WURKKOS develops portable lighting tools for the new generation of EDC enthusiasts. Its product portfolio includes EDC lights, work lights, flashlights, diving lights and other portable lighting equipment designed for everyday tasks, outdoor use and professional applications.

WURKKOS combines practical performance with adaptable product design to explore new ways portable lighting can support work, recreation and personal expression. Guided by the brand slogan "Light to Leap," WURKKOS continues to develop Leap-Class portable lighting gear that challenges conventional product forms and functional boundaries.

For more information, visit:

Website:www.wurkkos.com

Facebook: @Wurkkos Flashlight

Instagram: @wurkkosflashlight

YouTube: @wurkkosflashlight

TikTok: @wurkkosflashlight

SOURCE WURKKOS