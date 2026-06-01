Wylder Windham, the Catskills Adventure Retreat, Is Now Part of the American Express Hotel Collection

The All-Season Mountain Resort from Wylder Hotels, with Design-Forward Accommodations and Outdoor Adventure, Now Offers Elevated Travel Perks for Eligible American Express Card Members

https://wylderhotels.com/windham/ // @wylderhotelwind

WINDHAM, N.Y., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wylder Windham, the all-season, pet-friendly resort from the independent adventure hospitality brand, Wylder Hotels [Windham; Tilghman Island], officially announces inclusion in the American Express Hotel Collection, offering eligible Card Members elevated travel perks including room upgrades upon arrival (when available), up to a $100 on-property experience credit, and other premium benefits that further position the Catskills retreat as a standout luxury escape. Previously named the No. 1 hotel in New York State in 2023 by Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards, Wylder Windham eventually joined the Small Luxury Hotels collection in 2024, and now is one one of the few Catskills properties to be accepted into the American Express Preferred Hotels & Resorts program in 2026. Nestled in the Northern Catskills along the Batavia Kill River, the property is a thoughtfully reimagined mountain retreat that blends nostalgic Catskills charm with immersive outdoor adventure.

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"We are honored to become a member of the American Express Preferred Hotel Collection," said John Flannigan, Founder and CEO of Wylder Hotels. "This membership reflects Wylder Windham's commitment to creating memorable, design-forward stays that are rooted in connection and a sense of place."

Set across 20 acres with stunning seasonal views of Windham Mountain's snowcapped peaks, vibrant fall foliage, and lush spring and summer greenery, Wylder Windham offers guests a full range experience: old fashioned tree swings and wood-fired saunas to heated pools, electric mountain bikes, a full pickleball court, a recreation room with vintage video games, and even a vintage Land Rover Defender shuttle. Its proximity, just two minutes from Windham Ski Mountain, and a five-hour drive from NYC, makes it a year-round destination for both adventure seekers and those looking to unwind.

The hotel offers seven unique lodging experiences, from cozy cottages to The Farmhouse, a rustic 4-bedroom perfect for group getaways, all thoughtfully designed by The Post Company. At the heart of the hotel is Babblers, the lively on-site restaurant and bakery serving comfort food, house-made pastries, and craft cocktails, perfect for gathering after a day outdoors. Wylder Windham doubles as a destination for weddings, family reunions, and corporate events with four different venues across the property: The Yard, Babbler's Killside, The Main Lodge, and The Evergreen Lodge & Pines Inn, all set against the backdrop of iconic Catskills scenery.

Starting rates begin at $340.

About Wylder Windham

Wylder Windham, the all-season resort from the independent adventure hospitality brand Wylder Hotels, is a thoughtfully reimagined mountain retreat that blends rustic charm with a quietly refined sensibility nestled in the heart of the Northern Catskills. Think old-fashioned tree swings, wood-fired saunas, heated pools that stay open most of the year, recreation rooms, walking paths, electric mountain bikes and even a vintage Land Rover Defender shuttle. Set across 20 acres along the Batavia Kill River with stunning seasonal views of Windham Mountain's snow-capped peaks, vibrant fall foliage or bountiful spring and summer greenery – the resort is just a two minute drive to Windham Ski Mountain– the property blends nostalgic Catskills charm with modern design and outdoor adventure. Guests are also invited to gather at Babblers, the resort's lively restaurant and bakery serving comfort food, house-made pastries and craft cocktails. The property has 4,000 sq. feet of indoor and outdoor event space, creating the perfect setting for a wide range of corporate meetings, wedding celebrations, family reunions or social engagements. For more information, please visit https://wylderhotels.com/windham.

SOURCE GO PR LLC