Wyndham and Barclays Launch Updated Credit Card Suite, Introduce New Premier Card with Complimentary Insider Membership and No Points Expiration

The elevated, now four credit card portfolio reflects a broader shift in travel rewards: consumers want cards that earn fast on daily purchases while making travel both simpler and richer. With new bonus categories, meaningful statement credits and expanded free night discounts on select cards, plus the ability to redeem points for statement credits towards purchases using Points Payback, the new lineup is built not just to get cardmembers traveling sooner, but to deliver more value every time they do while unlocking the best that Wyndham Rewards has to offer.

"Loyalty programs work best when travelers don't have to decode them. Wyndham Rewards has always stood apart by making earning and redemption straightforward, attainable and predictable—our updated cards are a direct extension of that philosophy. By pairing faster everyday earning with bigger free night discounts, Member Level upgrades and benefits that enhance the stay itself, we're giving members a clearer, more rewarding path from routine spending to real travel value."

- Scott Strickland, Chief Commercial Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

"The Wyndham Rewards cards issued by Barclays were built for savvy travelers, combining strong earn rates, flexible redemption and practical credits with a loyalty program that's known for not just great rewards, but ease and simplicity in obtaining and enjoying those rewards. The result is a card program designed to be a go-to for everyday travelers—delivering consistent, measurable value, month-in and month-out."

- Doug Villone, Head of US Cards and Partnerships, Barclays US Consumer Bank

A Reimagined Credit Card Suite

The refreshed Wyndham Rewards credit card lineup includes four distinct products, each designed for a clear use case—from no‑annual‑fee everyday earning to premium travel benefits and small‑business rewards. Across the suite, cardmembers can earn up to 8X points on stays at Hotels by Wyndham and up to 4X points on dining, grocery and travel purchases, with 1X points on all other eligible spend.

Every card also includes elevated status within Wyndham Rewards and discounted free night redemptions. The new Earner® Premier Card adds even more benefits, unlocking credits worth over $400 in annual value, including complimentary Wyndham Rewards Insider membership, and—for the first time in the portfolio—points that never expire.

Highlights of individual card benefits are outlined below.

Wyndham Rewards Earner® Premier Card ($395 Annual Fee)

Wyndham's first-ever premium credit card delivers the richest benefits in the portfolio. Earn up to 120,000 points when you spend $6,000 in the first 120 days (unlocks 90,000 points) and $750 on Hotels by Wyndham in the first 180 days (unlocks 30,000 points).

Earn

8X points on Hotels by Wyndham

4x points on eligible dining, grocery and travel (gas, EV charging, air, car rental, rideshare, tolls and trains)

1x point on all other purchases (excluding Vacation Club down payments)

Redeem

25% discount on free night redemptions

Points Payback (redeem for statement credit)

Anniversary Bonus and Benefits

30,000 anniversary bonus points (after annual fee)

Wyndham Rewards Diamond membership

Booking discounts on Hotels by Wyndham

Stay five nights and receive a free night annually (30,000 points)

Emerald Club® Executive status with National® Car Rental

Over $400 in annual value, including: Complimentary Wyndham Rewards Insider membership ($95 annual value) $100 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts credit (select brands) Up to $120 meal delivery credit ($10 per month) Up to $100 streaming credit $65 warehouse membership credit

Up to $125 TSA PreCheck or Global Entry application fee credit, once every four years

Wyndham Rewards Earner® Business Card ($149 Annual Fee)

Built for small business owners and entrepreneurs. Earn up to 100,000 points when you spend $3,000 in the first 90 days (unlocks 45,000 points) and $500 on Hotels by Wyndham in the first 180 days (unlocks 55,000 points).

Earn

8X points on Hotels by Wyndham

5x points on gas, EV charging, marketing, advertising, office supply stores and shipping

1x point on all other purchases (excluding Vacation Club down payments)

Redeem

20% discount on free night redemptions

Points Payback (redeem for statement credit)

Anniversary Bonus and Benefits

15,000 anniversary bonus points (after annual fee)

Wyndham Rewards Diamond membership

Booking discounts on Hotels by Wyndham

Emerald Club® Executive status with National® Car Rental

Over $100 in annual statement credits, including: $65 warehouse membership credit Up to $50 accounting software credit



Wyndham Rewards Earner® Plus Card ($95 Annual Fee)

Built for everyday travelers looking for elevated earning and added perks. Earn up to 100,000 points when you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days (unlocks 45,000 points) and $500 on Hotels by Wyndham in the first 180 days (unlocks 55,000 points).

Earn

6X points on Hotels by Wyndham

4x points on eligible dining, grocery and travel (gas, EV charging, air, car rental, rideshare, tolls and trains)

1x point on all other purchases (excluding Vacation Club down payments)

Redeem

10% discount on free night redemptions

Points Payback (redeem for statement credit)

Anniversary Bonus and Benefits

15,000 anniversary bonus points (after annual fee)

Wyndham Rewards Diamond membership for 1 year; Platinum thereafter

Stay five nights and receive a free night annually (15,000 points)

Booking discounts on Hotels by Wyndham

Emerald Club® Executive status with National® Car Rental

Up to $50 meal delivery credit (up to $25 every six months)

Wyndham Rewards Earner® Card (No Annual Fee)

Designed for everyday travelers looking to maximize value without an annual fee. Earn up to 75,000 points when you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days (unlocks 30,000 points) and $500 on Hotels by Wyndham in the first 180 days (unlocks 45,000 points).

Earn

5X points on Hotels by Wyndham

3x points on dining, grocery, gas and EV charging

1x point on all other purchases (excluding Vacation Club down payments)

Redeem

10% discount on free night redemptions

Anniversary Bonus and Benefits

7,500 anniversary bonus points (after spending $15,000 on eligible purchases)

Wyndham Rewards Gold membership

Booking discounts on Hotels by Wyndham

Real Rewards for Real Travelers

Wyndham Rewards was built from the ground up around a simple premise: that travelers should always know what they're earning, what their points are worth and how quickly they can use them. With Wyndham Rewards, there's no guesswork. Members always earn 1,000 points per stay or 10 points per dollar spent on qualified stays, whichever is more, while free nights start at just 7,500 points per bedroom, per night. No dynamic pricing. No seasonal award charts. It's a simple, generous approach to loyalty that over the last year, has only been amplified further with the launch of new program features.

Wyndham Rewards Experiences, which debuted last summer, allows members to bid and redeem points for live events and unforgettable experiences with partners like Minor League Baseball, Madison Square Garden and Caesars Rewards, while the more recent Wyndham Rewards Insider—the program's first-ever travel subscription—delivers added member value through expansive travel savings, elevated membership status, double-dip points earning and more. Now, with the launch of the program's fully re‑imagined credit card suite, that expanded value is easier to access and faster to realize—giving members a more direct path from everyday spending to meaningful rewards across the Wyndham Rewards ecosystem.

For more information on the new suite of Wyndham Rewards Earner Cards, or to apply, visit WyndhamRewardsCreditCard.com.

About Barclays

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading digital banking partner that provides award-winning credit card, personal loan and savings products to more than 25 million consumers. As one of the fastest-growing U.S. credit card issuers, the bank creates highly customized programs that drive customer loyalty for some of America's best travel, retail and affinity brands. Member FDIC. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is one of the world's largest hotel franchising companies with approximately 8,400 hotels across approximately 100 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 869,000 franchised and affiliated rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, ECHO Suites®, Registry Collection Hotels®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 124 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit wyndhamhotels.com.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts; Barclays