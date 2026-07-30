Wyndham Rewards Brings the Flavors of Route 66 to Life with Limited-Edition Candy Collection

That's why this summer, in celebration of the Mother Road's centennial, Wyndham and its award-winning loyalty program, Wyndham Rewards®, are launching Flavors of the Open Road, a limited-edition candy collection inspired by the iconic flavors found along America's most legendary highway—from Chicago's deep-dish pizza to Amarillo's smoked brisket and more.

The real treat though? What each collection comes with: 30,000 Wyndham Rewards points, enough for up to two nights or more at brands like Days Inn®, Super 8®, Ramada®, La Quinta® and more—meaning this box of candy doesn't just help you get a taste of Route 66, it helps you see it first-hand.

"The best road trips are defined by the stops you never forget—the barbecue joint you still talk about years later, the diner with the best pie you've ever had or the unexpected local specialty you just can't find anywhere else. That's the magic of the Mother Road. With over 400 hotels near Route 66, Wyndham and its brands have been helping travelers experience adventure at every turn for decades. Flavors of the Open Road isn't just a fun way to give travelers a taste of Route 66, it's about helping them hit the road to make memories of their own."

- Michael Shiwdin GVP, Integrated Marketing, Loyalty & Digital, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Six Stops. Six Flavors. One Legendary Road Trip

Available exclusively at WyndhamRewards.com/Route66 on August 20 at 10 a.m. ET for $19.26 (plus tax, with shipping included)—a nod to the year the Mother Road was established—the limited-edition collection brings six iconic Route 66 destinations to life through six signature flavors.

Housed in a premium Route 66 keepsake box, each collection features six 2.5-ounce jars of uniquely flavored candy, plus a guide to the restaurants, attractions and roadside stops behind every bite—including a nearby Hotel by Wyndham for travelers to experience it all for themselves.

Among the six featured flavors and stops:

Deep-Dish Pizza (Chicago, Illinois)

The journey begins where Route 66 originates. Inspired by Chicago's iconic deep-dish pizza, this sweet-and-savory creation captures the signature flavors of tomato and herbs with an unexpected touch of sweetness. Grab a pie at Lou Malnati's or Giordano's, stroll the Chicago Riverwalk, take in the skyline from Navy Pier and spend the night at La Quinta Inn & Suites ® by Wyndham Chicago Downtown.





The journey begins where Route 66 originates. Inspired by Chicago's iconic deep-dish pizza, this sweet-and-savory creation captures the signature flavors of tomato and herbs with an unexpected touch of sweetness. Grab a pie at Lou Malnati's or Giordano's, stroll the Chicago Riverwalk, take in the skyline from Navy Pier and spend the night at La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Chicago Downtown. Pecan Pie (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

One of Tulsa's sweetest traditions, this flavor captures the toasted pecans and caramelized sugar of a classic pecan pie—no plate required. Dig in at Merritt's Bakery, cruise Tulsa's stretch of historic Route 66, snap a photo with Buck Atom at Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios, explore the Tulsa Arts District and stay at Days Inn ® by Wyndham Tulsa Central.





One of Tulsa's sweetest traditions, this flavor captures the toasted pecans and caramelized sugar of a classic pecan pie—no plate required. Dig in at Merritt's Bakery, cruise Tulsa's stretch of historic Route 66, snap a photo with Buck Atom at Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios, explore the Tulsa Arts District and stay at Days Inn by Wyndham Tulsa Central. Smoked Brisket (Amarillo, Texas)

Bold and smoky, this unexpected candy pays tribute to the pitmasters who have made Amarillo a must-stop destination along Route 66. Savor authentic Texas barbecue at Tyler's Barbeque, visit the iconic Cadillac Ranch, take on the famous 72-ounce steak challenge at The Big Texan Steak Ranch and recharge at Microtel ® by Wyndham Amarillo West.





Bold and smoky, this unexpected candy pays tribute to the pitmasters who have made Amarillo a must-stop destination along Route 66. Savor authentic Texas barbecue at Tyler's Barbeque, visit the iconic Cadillac Ranch, take on the famous 72-ounce steak challenge at The Big Texan Steak Ranch and recharge at Microtel by Wyndham Amarillo West. Roasted Green Chile (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

A true taste of New Mexico, this sweet-meets-heat creation captures the state's signature chile with roasted, earthy notes and just the right touch of sweetness. Sample the local favorite at Monroe's or Frontier, wander the adobe-lined streets of Old Town Albuquerque, ride the Sandia Peak Tramway and call Baymont ® by Wyndham Albuquerque home for the night.





A true taste of New Mexico, this sweet-meets-heat creation captures the state's signature chile with roasted, earthy notes and just the right touch of sweetness. Sample the local favorite at Monroe's or Frontier, wander the adobe-lined streets of Old Town Albuquerque, ride the Sandia Peak Tramway and call Baymont by Wyndham Albuquerque home for the night. Prickly Pear Soft Serve (Flagstaff, Arizona)

Bright berry notes and creamy vanilla capture the nostalgic sweetness of this beloved Southwest treat. Try a prickly pear soft serve at Timberline Ice Cream, explore historic downtown Flagstaff, discover the stars at Lowell Observatory or take a scenic detour to the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park—all with Super 8 ® by Wyndham Flagstaff as your home base.





Bright berry notes and creamy vanilla capture the nostalgic sweetness of this beloved Southwest treat. Try a prickly pear soft serve at Timberline Ice Cream, explore historic downtown Flagstaff, discover the stars at Lowell Observatory or take a scenic detour to the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park—all with Super 8 by Wyndham Flagstaff as your home base. Root Beer Float (Kingman, Arizona)

Creamy vanilla and classic root beer flavors recreate the nostalgic treat that has cooled down generations of Route 66 travelers. Enjoy an old-fashioned float at Mr. D'z Route 66 Diner or Rutherford's 66 Family Diner, explore vintage Americana at the Arizona Route 66 Museum, wander historic downtown Kingman and rest up at Ramada® by Wyndham Kingman before continuing down the Mother Road.

Claim Your Piece of Route 66

Flavors of the Open Road goes on sale August 20 at 10 a.m. ET for $19.26 plus tax, with shipping included. In honor of Route 66's centennial, just 100 collections will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Limit one per household; available to U.S. residents only.

To learn more or purchase a collection of your own, visit WyndhamRewards.com/Route66.

About Wyndham Rewards

Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Wyndham Rewards is the #1 hotel rewards program, recognized by both U.S. News & World Report and readers of USA TODAY. With more than 126 million enrolled members worldwide, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and can redeem for free nights at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally starting at just 7,500 points. In addition, through Wyndham Rewards Experiences, members can use points to bid on unforgettable experiences and live events while Wyndham Rewards Insider—a first of its kind travel subscription—offers exclusive savings and perks beyond just hotels, including on flights, cruises, car rentals and more. Join Wyndham Rewards for free at WyndhamRewards.com. You can also like and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts