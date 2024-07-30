X-Bow Systems Successfully Completes Static Fire of 34" Ballesta Rocket Motor

The successful static fire validates the scaling feature of AMSP. X-Bow has previously manufactured and tested hundreds of smaller tactical sized motors. The XB-32 is part of the larger Ballesta family of Solid Rocket Motors (SRMs), a modular motor platform designed for use as both first stage and second-stage boosters in government and commercial launch systems. X-Bow now joins the likes of Northrop Grumman and L3 Harris as the only other U.S. companies producing strategic class solid rocket motors. X-Bow is the only company to use and test fire a strategic class SRM with a revolutionary affordable advanced manufacturing system.

"The success of this test is a monumental milestone for X-Bow that validates the viability of our advanced manufacturing technology as it has now scaled from 2 inch diameter to 30 inch plus diameter, proving the applicability of X-Bow's industry-changing process to meet a rapidly growing SRM demand," said Jill Marsh, X-Bow VP of Advanced Manufacturing and Operations.

To quote Chief Engineer Matthew Hinton, "X-Bow's AMSP technology offers significant advantages in throughput, safety, efficiency, and production cost over traditional propellant manufacturing methods. It is an extremely versatile, customizable, and scalable method of producing solid rocket motor propellant."

The results yielded from the test align within the predicted margin of error with X-Bow's models, verifying the accuracy and predictability of its AMSP manufactured motors. With these results, X-Bow is now rapidly moving to its planned flight demonstration of the AMSP technology in the coming months. The propellant grain for this ground-breaking test fire was produced in X-Bow's New Mexico Tech University hosted R&D facilities in Socorro, New Mexico. This test also marked the 150th energetics test at X-Bow's Luling Texas SRM giga-campus.

ABOUT X-BOW SYSTEMS

X-Bow Systems is disrupting the aerospace industry with innovative and cost-effective additively manufactured energetics for the solid rocket motor and launch vehicle market. X-Bow is also designing and building a suite of modular solid rocket motors and small launch vehicles for both orbital and suborbital launch services. X-Bow is led by CEO Jason Hundley, Chairman Mark Kaufman, CTO Max Vozoff, CRO Maureen Gannon, General Counsel John Leary and a growing team of seasoned industry veterans and new space entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, X-Bow has additional presence in California, Alabama, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Maryland and Washington, DC. X-Bow is actively recruiting talented and determined individuals to join its team. For more information, visit www.xbowsystems.com

