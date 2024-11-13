X-Bow Systems and Texas State University Announce Cooperative Research Agreement for Solid Rocket Motor Advancement

SAN MARCOS, Texas, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Bow Systems Inc (X-Bow), the nation's leading non-traditional producer of advanced solid rocket motors (SRMs) and defense technologies, and Texas State University (TXST) today announced a cooperative research agreement aimed at testing and validating solid rocket motor technology for expanded manufacture in nearby Luling, TX.

Under this agreement, TXST will help X-Bow construct a state-of-the-art SRM test facility on the Freeman Center research facility in San Marcos. These test and validation capabilities will compliment those X-Bow has established on their facility in Luling, including test of larger SRMs X-Bow is currently developing for the U.S. Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike and U.S. Army's Long Range Hypersonic Weapon systems. Texas State will benefit from the opportunity to collaborate with X-Bow on cutting-edge defense technologies, engaging students and faculty in research with direct implications for the defense industrial base. The collaboration is expected to yield significant advancements in solid rocket motor technology and advanced manufacturing techniques with a focus on applications in national security, spaceflight, and scientific research.

"We're excited to leverage Texas State's significant expertise in fields such as materials science, automation and advanced manufacturing," said Max Vozoff, CTO of X-Bow Systems. "This agreement enables us to push the boundaries of solid rocket motor technology and contribute to the development of advanced propulsion systems for national defense, space exploration, and scientific endeavors."

"Freeman Ranch offers an ideal setting for this type of cutting-edge research, thanks to its unique landscape and our careful stewardship of the local environment," said Chris Thomas, director of the Freeman Center and Natural Resources for Applied Research. "This project will be integrated thoughtfully into the ranch's ecosystem in a way that ensures that our ongoing agricultural, ecological and environmental studies remain unaffected and honors our ongoing commitment to preserving Texas Hill Country's natural resources and sustainability."

This cooperative research agreement represents a significant commitment by both X-Bow and Texas State to the advancement of solid rocket motor technology. The collaboration is expected to have a lasting impact on the field, and to contribute to the development of a highly skilled workforce in the San Marcos region.

"This collaboration not only supports our shared mission of advancing technological innovation but also fosters an environment where academic and industry leaders can jointly explore new frontiers in defense and space technology," said Shreek Mandayam, Ph.D., vice president for Research at TXST.

About X-Bow Systems

X-Bow Systems is disrupting the aerospace industry with innovative and cost-effective advanced manufactured energetics for the solid rocket motor and launch vehicle market. X-Bow is also designing and building a suite of modular solid rocket motors and small launch vehicles for both orbital and suborbital launch services. X-Bow is led by CEO Jason Hundley, Chairman Mark Kaufman, CTO Max Vozoff, CRO Maureen Gannon, General Counsel John Leary and a growing team of seasoned industry veterans and new space entrepreneurs. X-Bow is a dual-use technology company with investment from Crosslink Capital, Razor's Edge Ventures, Balerion Space Ventures, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin Ventures. Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, X-Bow has additional presence in California, Alabama, Colorado, Texas, Utah, Maryland and Washington, DC. For more information visit www.xbowsystems.com.

About Texas State University

Founded in 1899, Texas State University is among the largest universities in Texas with an enrollment of more than 40,000 students on campuses in San Marcos and Round Rock. Texas State's 237,000-plus alumni are a powerful force in serving the economic workforce needs of Texas and throughout the world.

