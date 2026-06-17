X Financial Announces Leadership Change

SHENZHEN, China, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) ("X Financial" or the "Company" or "we"), a leading Chinese fintech platform, today announced that Mr. Yufan Jiang resigned from his position as the Chief Risk Officer of the Company, effective from July 1, 2026, due to personal reasons. Mr. Yufan Jiang's resignation was not a result of any disagreement with the Company's operations, policies or procedures. We express our gratitude for his dedicated contributions during his tenure with the Company. We also extend our sincere best wishes to Mr. Yufan Jiang for his future career and personal life.

Effective July 1, 2026, Mr. Kan Li will be appointed as Acting Chief Risk Officer of the Company. Mr. Kan Li has served as the President and Director of the Company and will continue to hold these positions.

Mr. Kan Li has served as the President of the Company since May 2021, Director since December 2021 and our Chief Risk Officer from November 2017 to November 2023. Mr. Li joined our company in 2015, initially serving as a Department Head overseeing unsecured loan risk from 2015 to 2017.

About X Financial

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company") is a leading Chinese fintech platform. The Company is committed to connecting borrowers on its platform with its institutional funding partners. With its proprietary big data-driven technology, the Company has established strategic partnerships with financial institutions across multiple areas of its business operations, enabling it to facilitate and originate loans to prime borrowers under a risk assessment and control system.

For more information, please visit http://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.

Disclaimer

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the credit industry, and marketplace lending in particular, in China; the demand for and market acceptance of its marketplace's products and services; its ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace; its relationships with its strategic cooperation partners; competition in its industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is current as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

X Financial

Mr. Fuya Zheng

Mr. Noah Kauffman

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE X Financial