X Square Robot Secures Four Consecutive Financing Rounds, Surpasses US$2.8 Billion Valuation in Push for Physical AI Foundation Models

New funding supports development of embodied AI foundation models, commercial deployments and integrated robotics infrastructure, only embodied AI company backed by all four major Chinese internet technology leaders

SHENZHEN, China, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X Square Robot, an embodied AI company developing general-purpose embodied intelligence robots and foundation models for real-world environments, today announced the closing of four consecutive financing rounds culminating in a Series C, bringing its valuation to over US$2.8 billion (RMB 20 billion) and positioning the company among China's highest-valued embodied AI startups.

X Square Robot performing household tasks in a home environment X Square Robot in real-world deployment at a nursing home

The financing brings together a diverse group of strategic and financial investors, including leading technology companies, industrial partners and venture capital firms. IDG participated in the Series C round, while HongShan and Xiaomi have backed the company in multiple previous rounds. Combined with earlier lead investments from Meituan, Alibaba, ByteDance and Xiaomi, X Square Robot has become the only embodied AI company in China to secure lead-round backing at different stages from four of the country's leading technology companies.

"Since day one, X Square Robot has focused on in-house development of foundation models, pursuing a challenging but necessary path," said Wang Qian, founder and CEO of X Square Robot. "Today, our investments in embodied AI models, scalable, model-driven high-quality data pipeline system and real-world deployment are beginning to deliver clear results."

The company said it will use the funding to further invest in core technologies and foundational research in embodied intelligence, advancing toward general-purpose embodied AI that bridges the physical world and ultimately serves humanity.

Founded in 2023, X Square Robot develops end-to-end embodied AI systems that combine foundation models, robotics hardware and proprietary data pipeline system. Rather than relying on traditional rule-based automation, the company's approach enables robots to adapt to changing environments and generalize across a wide range of tasks.

Building a Full-Stack Embodied AI System

X Square Robot is building a full-stack embodied AI system that combines foundation models, robotics hardware, proprietary model-driven high-quality data pipeline system and real-world deployment. At its core is a general-purpose embodied AI model designed to enable robots to perceive, reason and act in complex physical environments.

In April 2026, the company introduced WALL-B, an embodied AI foundation model built on its World Unified Model architecture. Unlike modular VLA approaches that connect separate vision, language and action components, WALL-B trains perception, language, action and physical prediction within a unified network, enabling stronger multimodal understanding, spatial reasoning and continual learning from real-world interactions.

The company has also open-sourced WALL-OSS-0.5 and WALL-WM, extending its unified approach to robot manipulation and world modeling. WALL-OSS-0.5 achieved over 80% autonomous completion on four of 17 real-robot tasks without post-training, while WALL-WM introduces event-level prediction by aligning language, vision and action data around meaningful events, enabling stronger cross-modal learning and physical-world prediction across reasoning, manipulation and generalization tasks.

To accelerate model development, X Square Robot has built a scalable, model-driven data pipeline spanning automated data collection, cleaning, annotation, quality control and augmentation. Combined with real-world deployment, the system enables rapid model iteration while creating high-quality datasets for complex and long-tail scenarios.

Real-World Deployments Already Underway

X Square Robot is deploying its model and hardware stack across household, industrial, and logistics scenarios. Among these, household settings represent one of the most complex and important testbeds for real-world deployment.

In this area, the company has partnered with 58.com to launch an AI-powered cleaning service in Shenzhen and Beijing, where robots work alongside human cleaners in real residential environments. Since May, X Square Robot has also launched the "X Family Member Program," where robots live with users' families for up to one month as household companions, responding to a broader range of everyday needs. Together, these initiatives bring embodied robots beyond staged demos and into real homes and everyday life.

The company believes these real-world deployments create a continuous feedback loop in which operational data improves model performance, helping accelerate progress toward general-purpose embodied intelligence.

"As AI moves beyond digital experiences into the physical world, progress will depend on close integration between models, data and robotics," Wang said. "We're building that foundation so embodied AI can become part of everyday life."

To learn more, visit https://x2robot.com/en.

About X Square Robot

X Square Robot develops general-purpose embodied intelligence robots with high-precision manipulation capabilities. The company is building foundation models for the physical world, integrating models, robotic hardware and scalable, model-driven high-quality data pipeline system. Its robots are designed to perceive, reason and act across long-horizon tasks in home and everyday environments, research and education, logistics and warehousing, and industrial operations.

SOURCE X Square Robot