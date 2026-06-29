XAILIENT ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL INDEPENDENT VALIDATION OF CASINO EYE-D BY GAMING LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL (GLI)

LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xailient, a leader in Edge AI-powered Facial Recognition (FR) solutions for the gaming industry, today announced that Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) has conducted a successful independent validation of the company's ground breaking Casino Eye-D FR platform.

GLI's evaluation confirms the functional and technical specifications of Casino Eye-D, which integrates with the industry's leading casino management systems (CMS) to revolutionize patron identification, loyalty engagement, and AML monitoring across gaming floors.

Privacy-safe Face Recognition using Edge AI for patron tracking and bonusing, anti-money laundering, and harm minimization. Speed Speed

"GLI's validation represents an important milestone for Xailient and the broader gaming industry," said Lars Oleson, CEO of Xailient. "As casinos adopt AI-driven technologies to improve guest experiences and operational efficiency, independent validation provides operators, regulators, and technology partners with full transparency and confidence in these technologies' functionality."

Key capabilities reviewed during the evaluation included:

Patron identification and recognition integrated with casino management systems

management systems Automated enrollment and image quality assessment

Enterprise-scale biometric processing and identity management

Support for loyalty engagement and player recognition workflows

Excluded patron identification and security alerting

Secure API-based integration with existing CMS platforms

Scalable deployment architecture designed for casino environments

environments Confirmed exclusive functionality with CMS and no engagement with any game functionality

Doug Beavers, Sr. Director of Business Development said, "GLI's validation provides another step to market deployment of our 'AI with an ROI' facial recognition technology to the gaming floor. We are excited by the support from regulators, our CMS partners, and casino operators as we launch the transformative Casino Eye-D technology to the gaming floor."

Xailient has previously announced integrations with Konami Gaming's SYNK Vision™, Light & Wonder CMS and is coordinated with operators, regulators, and industry stakeholders to advance the adoption of AI-powered guest recognition solutions throughout the gaming industry. In February 2026, in Australia, The Hon. David Harris, New South Wales Minister for Racing and Gaming, announced his approval of trial deployment in that state.

Mr. Beavers added, "G2E in Las Vegas this October will be a vital opportunity for casino operators to assess Xailient's innovative AI-powered technology, preview emerging facial recognition capabilities, and update on market availability."

About Xailient

Xailient is the global leader in privacy-safe Edge AI-powered facial recognition (FR) technology, delivering high-performance biometric solutions for gaming, security, and enterprise environments. The company's Casino Eye-D platform enables casinos to enhance guest recognition, loyalty engagement, security operations, and operational efficiency through seamless integration with existing casino management systems.

SOURCE Xailient