XbotGo Expands U.S. Retail Presence, Bringing AI Sports Cameras to More Than 220 Best Buy Stores Nationwide

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XbotGo, the AI-powered sports technology company transforming how athletes, coaches, and families capture and analyze games, today announced that its products are now available in more than 220 Best Buy stores across the United States.

XbotGo AI Sports Cameras available in store at Best Buy U.S. Store Distribution Heatmap

The expanded retail presence marks an important milestone in XbotGo's continued growth, making its AI sports camera technology more accessible to consumers through one of the nation's largest consumer electronics retailers. Customers can now purchase XbotGo products in-store in addition to Best Buy's website and other online retail channels.

XbotGo is currently the only dedicated AI sports camera brand available in Best Buy stores, giving athletes, coaches, and sports families an opportunity to experience specialized sports tracking technology in a national retail environment.

"Expanding our retail footprint is an important step in making AI-powered sports technology more accessible," said David Tan, founder and CEO of XbotGo. "Consumers increasingly want to see and purchase innovative technology in person, and this expansion allows more athletes, coaches, and families across the United States to discover how AI can enhance the sports experience."

XbotGo's AI-powered cameras automatically track gameplay without requiring a dedicated camera operator, enabling users to capture matches while remaining engaged in the action. The company's growing ecosystem also includes AI-powered features such as 4K Clarity Video Recording, Auto Tracking, and more than 10 specific Sports Modes.

The expanded retail availability comes as XbotGo continues to grow its presence across youth and amateur sports through partnerships with sports organizations, technology providers, and retailers in North America and internationally. Shoppers will also see prominent in-store displays featuring global brand ambassador Julián Alvarez, bringing the international soccer star's passion for youth sports directly to Best Buy aisles nationwide.

About XbotGo

XbotGo was founded in 2021 by Dr. David Tan—a computer vision expert, hardware innovator, and devoted soccer dad. Like every parent on the sidelines, he found traditional cameras either too complex or too costly to capture his child's moments on the field. That frustration sparked a vision: to make sports recording accessible to all through AI. Today, XbotGo is a global AI sports technology company owned by Blink Tech, headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with R&D centers across Silicon Valley, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Suzhou. Combining world-class AI expertise with global innovation and manufacturing capabilities, we are building an intelligent sports ecosystem that empowers every sports enthusiast to play, improve, connect, and grow. Guided by the belief in technological equality, XbotGo is committed to making advanced sports technology accessible to everyone. From AI sports cameras and intelligent analytics to live streaming and future innovations, we are reimagining how people experience sports—bringing more joy to every game and empowering every dream.

Media Contacts:

Gabriel Roxas

[email protected]

SOURCE XbotGo