xCures Closes $46 Million Series B Financing to Transform Fragmented Medical Records into Decision-ready Data through its Clinical Clarity Engine

New capital brings total funding to more than $76 million and will fuel continued expansion of the company's platform for turning fragmented medical records into decision-ready clinical data.

OAKLAND, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- xCures®, a pioneering healthcare data company focused on improving healthcare outcomes, today announced the close of a $46 million Series B financing round led by Innovius Capital, with participation from iGrow, GKCC, Spring Mountain Capital, and existing investors. The new capital brings xCures' total funding to more than $76 million and will support the continued expansion of the clinical clarity layer to turn fragmented medical records into decision-ready clinical data.

Mika Newton, CEO of xCures. Key numbers on xCures and the Clinical Clarity Engine. Cumulative patient records processed on the xCures Platform.

Patient information is scattered across thousands of labs, hospitals, imaging centers, and EMRs, often arriving as unstructured documents that are difficult to use in clinical workflows. The xCures Clinical Clarity Engine brings together three integrated capabilities: decision-ready checklists built from automated patient histories and backed by evidence-grade data. It creates the clarity that providers, value-based care, diagnostics labs, and consumer health organizations have long needed.

To date, xCures has processed over 300 million medical records sourced from more than 550,000 healthcare locations nationwide, supporting clinical decisions for millions of patients across the U.S.

"Healthcare has spent decades generating enormous amounts of patient data without a reliable way to make that information usable. We're changing that," said Mika Newton, CEO of xCures. "This financing allows us to accelerate product development, expand our team, and help more organizations turn fragmented records into information they can actually act on."

Stu Posluns, Partner at Innovius, added, "The promise of AI in healthcare depends on having accurate, complete, and trustworthy clinical data. xCures has built by far the most compelling platform we've seen for turning fragmented medical records into actionable clinical intelligence. We're proud to support Mika and the team as they expand that impact across healthcare."

xCures is the Clinical Clarity Engine for healthcare, assembling and structuring patient medical records into decision-ready data.

To learn more about the Clinical Clarity Engine and how xCures is transforming fragmented medical records into decision-ready data, visit www.xcures.com.

About xCures®

xCures is the Clinical Clarity Engine for healthcare, assembling and structuring patient medical records into decision-ready data. The company is focused on improving healthcare outcomes by increasing the value of medical records. Its Clinical Clarity Engine is built on almost a decade of work in the most complex area of medicine, oncology, and is now used across all clinical domains, scaling across care and workflows.

The Engine extracts decision-ready data from medical records retrieved across U.S. healthcare systems and delivers it via a web UI or a developer-friendly API. Every answer links to its source document, enabling teams to make better-informed decisions.

For more information, visit www.xcures.com.

SOURCE xCures