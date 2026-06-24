Xella Health Launches to Uniquely Detect and Treat 130+ Often-Misdiagnosed Women's Health Conditions

With a 15,000-Woman Waitlist, the Company Uses Proprietary AI to Close the Gender Diagnostic and Care Gap

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xella Health today announces its official launch as the first AI-powered precision health platform built explicitly for the XX chromosome, addressing the historical lack of diagnostic precision and clinical research dedicated to female biology. Despite making up half of the population and driving 80 percent of consumer healthcare decisions, women's health has historically received a fraction of clinical research funding compared to male-focused studies. Xella solves for this by leveraging proprietary AI that sequences billions of data points across clinical inputs and multi-omic biomarkers to detect over 130+ conditions specific to female biology, including polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS, formerly known as PCOS), perimenopause, and endometriosis.

Founded by Kelly Lacob, Adriana Dantas, and Dr. Jesus Ching, PhD, Xella will provide women across the country with root-cause clarity through advanced testing paired with longitudinal care, typically only available through exclusive and expensive concierge-style practices. The trio of co-founders developed the concept for Xella while collaborating at Mammoth Biosciences on next-generation molecular diagnostics, each drawing from personal experiences to build a platform that can identify microscopic changes in a woman's biological baseline before it's too late.

"Women have been trapped in a diagnostic dark age experiencing debilitating symptoms like severe period pain, bloating and GI issues, exhaustion, and brain fog, routinely dismissed by the healthcare system," said Kelly Lacob, CEO and Co-Founder of Xella. "This dismissal results in women being diagnosed 4 years later than men, on average, for the same conditions, and a 7-to-10-year delay for women to receive an accurate diagnosis for conditions like endometriosis. Stalling necessary care and treatment results in prolonged suffering with chronic pain, heightened infertility risks, and declining mental health. Xella is here to replace the systemic medical gaslighting women have endured for generations. We are handing women the evidence and information they need to advocate for themselves and secure faster, accurate diagnoses before early-stage conditions spiral."

How Xella Works:

Clinical Testing : At launch, members complete an onboarding questionnaire and schedule a blood draw by visiting local partner labs like Quest or Labcorp. Phlebotomists are also available to come to a member's home at an additional cost.

: At launch, members complete an onboarding questionnaire and schedule a blood draw by visiting local partner labs like Quest or Labcorp. Phlebotomists are also available to come to a member's home at an additional cost. AI-Driven Probability Risk Profiling : Xella's proprietary AI sequences biomarker data from genomics, proteins, hormones, and more alongside clinical inputs (symptoms, lifestyle risks, and medical history) to screen for more than 130+ female-specific conditions, including the probability of PMOS (PCOS), Hashimoto's, premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), endometriosis, and perimenopause timelines. The full list can be found on joinxella.com.

: Xella's proprietary AI sequences biomarker data from genomics, proteins, hormones, and more alongside clinical inputs (symptoms, lifestyle risks, and medical history) to screen for more than 130+ female-specific conditions, including the probability of PMOS (PCOS), Hashimoto's, premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), endometriosis, and perimenopause timelines. The full list can be found on joinxella.com. Integrated Care & Telehealth: Processed through Xella's own CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited dry lab, results are translated into a personalized healthcare roadmap. Members are paired with a certified telehealth physician to review findings and determine immediate clinical action plans, including personalized hormone therapy or referrals to specialists such as genetic counselors, pelvic floor physical therapists, and reproductive endocrinologists.

"Women's health data has historically been treated in isolated silos – a hormone test here, an ultrasound there – but no one was connecting the dots across the entire biology," said Adriana Dantas, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. "By tracking unique biological patterns longitudinally across cycles and life stages, we aren't just providing data, but a clear path forward."

Xella Health is advised by pioneers in precision testing, including clinical advisors Dr. Allison Kurian, MD, PhD, Director of Stanford Women's Clinical Cancer Genetics Program and Professor of Medicine, Epidemiology and Population Health at Stanford, and Dr. Lynn Westphal, MD, reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist and Chief Medical Officer of Kindbody, along with others at Mammoth Biosciences, Roche, Becton Dickinson, and GRAIL. The company is backed by $4.7M in angel and pre-seed funding from Precursor Ventures, Capital F, Ulu Ventures, Swizzle Ventures, and other funds as well as strategic angel investors across healthcare, diagnostics, and consumer technology.

"Women's health is one of the highest-momentum categories in the market today, driven by a $15 trillion female economy. Xella represents exactly how Capital F sees women's health evolving: deep clinical expertise paired with a consumer-first mindset, and a genuine opportunity to unlock the next generation of healthcare," said Margaret Coblentz, Co-Founder and General Partner of Capital F, an early stage venture firm.

Prior to founding Xella, CEO Kelly Lacob spent her career at the intersection of multi-omic science, consumer health tech, and patient experience, previously directing product management for cutting-edge CRISPR technologies at Mammoth Biosciences. Adriana Dantas, Chief Operating Officer, is a global biotech executive with over 20 years of experience leading cross-functional teams and scaling portfolios from early-stage research to top-tier market share across six countries. Rounding out the leadership team, Dr. Jesus Ching, Chief Technology Officer, brings deep-tech corporate leadership and an extensive R&D track record as a chemist and technologist, having previously served as CEO of Visby Medical before heading Mammoth's R&D division as Senior Vice President.

Annual membership for Xella Health is priced at $499 and is fully HSA/FSA eligible. Membership offers all-access to the precision health platform, the testing, a personalized report with clinical and integrative health recommendations, and ongoing asynchronous messaging with a dedicated clinical team. Additional screenings for deeper fertility and perimenopause insights, including individual timelines, are available at an additional cost. Xella is now available for members in 48 states, with New York and New Jersey expected to come by early 2027.

About Xella Health

Xella Health is a women's precision health platform that combines advanced multi-omic testing with personalized telehealth care. By decoding billions of data points across a woman's hormonal and metabolic systems to identify more than 130+ conditions specific to female biology, Xella provides root-cause clarity for symptoms that traditional healthcare often dismisses. With a focus on longitudinal tracking and personalized baselines, Xella empowers women to understand their fertility, hormones, and long-term health through data, not guesswork. Your health decoded™. To learn more or join the waitlist, visit joinxella.com.

SOURCE Xella Health