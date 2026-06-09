XFERALL Unveils First of its Kind Patient InTake Suite Powered by aiXcel™ at Becker's Healthcare, Marking a New Era in Behavioral Health Access

AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the United States, behavioral health patients are waiting hours, sometimes days, in emergency departments for the appropriate placement. This delay persists not because care doesn't exist, but because hospitals lack a fast, standardized way to communicate and coordinate transfers for care.

It is because of this growing epidemic that XFERALL, the healthcare technology leader transforming patient access to care, announced a major leap in behavioral health care coordination with the official market release of the XFERALL InTake Suite powered by aiXcel™. This advanced technology launch marks a new era for the platform, which has already achieved a historic milestone by reducing behavioral health patient transfer times to a median of just 34 minutes in 2025. The InTake Suite introduces cutting-edge intelligence to an already powerful platform, designed specifically to further reduce transfer times, enhance clinical accuracy, and maximize staff productivity.

This announcement follows XFERALL's recent featured session at Becker's Behavioral Health Summit in Chicago, where healthcare leaders gathered to discuss the results and strategies organizations are deploying to solve the national crisis of Emergency Department (ED) boarding (which you can register to watch for free here). While the suite was officially unveiled at the summit, XFERALL's enhanced intake capabilities and aiXcel™ technology have been undergoing successful nationwide implementation since 2025, setting a new gold standard for clinical efficiency.

The Impact of the XFERALL InTake Suite powered by AiXcel™: Intelligence at the Speed of Care

The centerpiece of this launch is the XFERALL InTake Suite powered by aiXcel™, a sophisticated platform that streamlines all inbound referrals into a single, seamless, team-based environment. By automating the synthesis of complex clinical data, aiXcel™ provides clinicians with an efficient, high-velocity process to evaluate patient referrals without missing critical clinical details. This technological advancement is designed to eliminate administrative bottlenecks and improve accuracy, ensuring that pertinent information is surfaced instantly.

Crucially, while aiXcel™ provides the intelligent synthesis needed to navigate high volumes of documentation, the clinician remains the final decision-maker. The InTake Suite is built to support, not replace, clinical judgment. This provides healthcare organizations with the most advanced tools to ensure their staff can make informed, accurate, and quality placement decisions with total confidence.

Transforming the Market: The Power of a Real-Time Placement Network

By integrating the most up-to-date technologies on the market, XFERALL is fundamentally changing the pace at which health systems, community crisis teams, and any healthcare provider in need of patient placement can operate. The XFERALL Placement network creates a high-velocity digital ecosystem where the referral process to a behavioral health facility (which once took days) now happens in minutes.

Instead of relying on the friction of manual faxes and repetitive phone calls, providers utilize a real-time digital network to send transfer requests to clinically matching receiving hospitals and receive immediate responses. Much like Uber removed the friction of finding a ride and Stripe revolutionized digital payments, XFERALL has eliminated the logistical barriers to access to behavioral health care. Through a single streamlined digital process, any provider from a local crisis team to a national health system, gains access to a nationwide network, enabling search by precise clinical matching, geographic proximity to a patient's home, and specialized care for patients with complex needs.

"To my surprise, within a few minutes people respond and express interest, sometimes within 10 minutes they will accept," said Ms. Agrawal ( MA, MHSA, Divisional Executive Director, Providence ) at the Becker's Summit. "It used to take days before someone showed interest. This has completely changed the speed of the market."

A Vision for Connected Healthcare

As hospitals across the country work to eliminate ED boarding, the need for real-time visibility has never been greater. The InTake Suite provides a transparent, unified workflow that allows for faster, more informed clinical decisions.

"Having technology with multiple layers of transparency and visibility into a patient's journey is critical to ensuring they reach the right level of care," said Ms. Shana Palmieri, LCSW, Chief Clinical Officer and Co-Founder at XFERALL.

"The launch of the InTake Suite powered by aiXcel is a defining moment for XFERALL. We are not just facilitating transfers; we are deploying the most advanced technology available to ensure that every patient in crisis has an immediate path to care. This is the future of behavioral health infrastructure." — Nathan Read, CEO and Co-Founder.

About XFERALL

XFERALL is a healthcare technology company focused on improving access to behavioral health care by streamlining referral, intake, and transfer processes. Its platform connects hospitals and health systems in real time, enabling faster placement decisions, increased transparency, and improved patient outcomes. Join XFERALL's latest upcoming webinar here, to learn how healthcare experts across the country are expediting access to care for their patients with the latest technology.

For more information, visit www.xferall.com

SOURCE XFERALL, LLC