Xinran Group Expands Integrated Energy Equipment Solutions Across Global Markets

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinran Group has been deeply engaged in the energy equipment industry for more than 20 years, specializing in the research, development and manufacturing of advanced energy equipment solutions. Its product portfolio covers oil and gas compressors, magnetic levitation chiller systems, gas turbines, gas generator sets, hydrogen electrolyzers, hydrogen compressors, air compressors, vacuum pumps, blowers, unmanned vehicles and integrated hydrogen refueling station equipment. The company's solutions serve key sectors including traditional energy, energy-efficient HVAC, distributed power generation, hydrogen energy and intelligent mobility.

Xinran Group Integrated Energy Equipment Solutions — Gas Turbine Generators, Compressors, Magnetic Levitation Chillers, Hydrogen Energy Equipment and Industrial Fluid Equipment

Xinran Group has been qualified as an approved supplier for China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Sinopec and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC). Its oil and gas compression equipment has achieved large-scale supply applications and has been widely deployed in onshore and offshore oil and gas production, long-distance oil and gas pipeline boosting, refining and petrochemical operations, as well as carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) projects. Xinran continues to support major energy projects and customers in both domestic and international markets.

In the field of energy-efficient HVAC, Xinran Group's self-developed magnetic levitation chiller systems achieve energy savings ranging from 30% to 50% under suitable operating conditions. These advanced cooling systems have been widely deployed in large-scale public buildings, including airports, hospitals, metro systems and schools, helping support green and low-carbon transformation of public infrastructure.

Xinran Group has also made steady progress in overseas high-end markets. Its gas turbine equipment has been deployed in markets including the UK and Dubai, supporting self-generation power solutions for overseas data centers and computing centers. In the hydrogen energy sector, Xinran's integrated hydrogen production, storage and refueling systems have been deployed in multiple green hydrogen projects across China. With more than 20 years of industry experience, Xinran's fluid equipment products, including air compressors, vacuum pumps and blowers, have achieved cumulative deliveries of approximately 50,000 units.

To provide comprehensive customer support, Xinran Group has established production, sales and service networks across major cities in China, including Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Xi'an, Urumqi and Xuzhou. Overseas, the company has established branches and liaison offices in Houston, Moscow, Alberta, Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Almaty, building a global service network to support customers worldwide. Xinran Group sincerely welcomes industry partners to explore cooperation opportunities and create value together.

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Official multilingual websites:

English: www.xinrancompressor.com

Arabic: www.xinrancompressor.asia

Russian: www.cnaircompressor.ru

Chinese: www.xinrangroup.cn

SOURCE Xinran Group